The Seemingly Charming Massachusetts City With A Wildly High Violent Crime Rate
When wandering through the streets of Holyoke, Massachusetts, it's hard not to be taken by its charm. Bursting with Victorian architecture and groundbreaking industrial city planning, the city's unique feel is worthy of a far bigger settlement. But while Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley is brimming with charming villages popular with visitors, Holyoke's success as a tourist destination has been hampered by its reputation for violent crime.
It wasn't always this way. Once the hunting grounds of the Algonquin and Iroquois tribes, the area's first European settlers arrived in 1745. A hundred years or so later, the Industrial Revolution imparted a new purpose to Holyoke, when its position on the Connecticut River earmarked it to become one of the first planned industrial cities in the U.S. While textiles were the original focal point of the city's output, paper swiftly took over. With over 25 mills in operation at one time, the city produced more paper than anywhere else on the planet — as well as more millionaires per capita than anywhere in the U.S. Its nickname, "Paper City," lingers to this day.
As with many industries, foreign competition, shifting technology, and labor union woes forced paper mills to their knees, and by the 1970s, even the biggest of them were gone. In the financial vacuum left by the industry's exit, things turned downhill for the residents. Many left for greener pastures, replaced by low-income agricultural workers. As is the story with many poverty-stricken towns, crime grew, leaving the modern city fighting to restore Holyoke's former reputation.
How bad is the violent crime rate in Holyoke?
According to the most recent statistics, Holyoke's violent crime rate is 172% higher than the national average (via AreaVibes). With a murder rate of 13.3 per 100,000 people (U.S. average is 5.7) and a violent crime rate of 989 per 100,000 (compared to the U.S. average of 364), the numbers don't make for good reading. Local elected officials have reportedly sought funding for more police officers, but some locals feel that the increased arrests target younger offenders and are often doing more harm than good. Law enforcement is a balancing act that can help a city or lock it into a cyclical pattern.
But despite the statistics, it's important to keep things in perspective. Many locals say that the bulk of the crime is tied to smaller areas of the city and that there's still a thriving community beneath the reputation. Others go as far as to say they feel comfortable leaving their homes at 2 a.m., and that most of the crime happens within the poorer neighborhoods. These opinions matter. Statistics don't tell the whole story. With the same attitude, no one would visit Cancun — a city with a far higher violent crime rate, but millions more visitors — or one of several similarly dangerous destinations in the Caribbean.
Visitors to the city still enjoy the popular arts district, the local architecture, and individual attractions like the prehistoric dinosaur footprints, the Children's Museum, and the International Volleyball Hall of Fame (interestingly, Holyoke is where volleyball was invented). Don't be put off by Holyoke's reputation. Use it as a lens to gain perspective.
Is it safe to visit with such a high violent crime rate?
As suggested, most locals feel it's still safe to visit Holyoke despite the statistics. That said, there are always ways to help avoid potential problems. Basic safety precautions — like not walking alone at night through unfamiliar areas or flashing valuables — should be adhered to wherever you go, not just in Holyoke. Some measures may require a bit more planning on your part.
Do your research before arriving and check out which areas are considered the safest. In general, busy places are good to stick to, like the Arts District. Avoiding rougher neighborhoods and opting to use Uber or drive yourself is a good way to avoid getting lost and ending up somewhere you'd rather not be. Above all else, common sense rules supreme.
Holyoke's situation serves as a strong reminder that statistics aren't necessarily representative of their cities. While Holyoke has its clear problems, it's still a wonderful city with excellent restaurants, a unique history, and numerous tourist attractions.