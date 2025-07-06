The Seemingly Charming Massachusetts City With A Wildly High Violent Crime Rate

When wandering through the streets of Holyoke, Massachusetts, it's hard not to be taken by its charm. Bursting with Victorian architecture and groundbreaking industrial city planning, the city's unique feel is worthy of a far bigger settlement. But while Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley is brimming with charming villages popular with visitors, Holyoke's success as a tourist destination has been hampered by its reputation for violent crime.

It wasn't always this way. Once the hunting grounds of the Algonquin and Iroquois tribes, the area's first European settlers arrived in 1745. A hundred years or so later, the Industrial Revolution imparted a new purpose to Holyoke, when its position on the Connecticut River earmarked it to become one of the first planned industrial cities in the U.S. While textiles were the original focal point of the city's output, paper swiftly took over. With over 25 mills in operation at one time, the city produced more paper than anywhere else on the planet — as well as more millionaires per capita than anywhere in the U.S. Its nickname, "Paper City," lingers to this day.

As with many industries, foreign competition, shifting technology, and labor union woes forced paper mills to their knees, and by the 1970s, even the biggest of them were gone. In the financial vacuum left by the industry's exit, things turned downhill for the residents. Many left for greener pastures, replaced by low-income agricultural workers. As is the story with many poverty-stricken towns, crime grew, leaving the modern city fighting to restore Holyoke's former reputation.