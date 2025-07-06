An Award-Winning Winery In California's Temecula Valley Offers A Delightful Tasting Experience

Entering Temecula Valley, the underrated wine region in California that resembles Tuscany, is like landing in the middle of Italy. The sunshine is warm, the pace of life is slow, and the main sounds you'll hear from the verdant hills are birdsong and bees. The area's history as a center for viticulture began in 1968, when the first commercial grape vines were planted. Nowadays, you'll find around 50 wineries in this idyllic Southern California getaway, which attracts over 3 million visitors annually. And one of them, the bucolic Lorenzi Estate Vineyards and Winery, is an award-winning, family-owned affair in the heart of the region.

This small-batch, artisanal business launched in 2000 in Don Lorenzi's garage before officially opening as Lorenzi Estate in 2013. Currently, the property extends across 16 acres of lush, fertile land. And expanding from the initial 20 Zinfandel vines that Don Lorenzi started with, the estate now grows 10 grape varieties, including Cabernet Sauvignon, known as the king of red wines. It's the only winery in Temecula to age all of its products in 100% French oak barrels, giving its wines subtle, complex flavors. Over the years, its premium bottles have received a number of accolades. The winery even earned a spot on California's 50 Best List 22 times, and topped out the 50 Best California Cabs list for its superb 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon. And as of this writing, 205 of its red wines have been awarded 90 points or higher in national rankings.

To see what all the fuss is about, head to this unassuming winery yourself for a delightful tasting experience. The on-site tasting room, called the Lion's Den, is where you can try Lorenzi Estate's distinct products. Reserve your spot here to enjoy some of Temecula Valley's best bottles.