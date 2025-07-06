The 'Largest, Deepest, Darkest, Oldest, Quietest Motel Room In The World' Is A Wildly Unique Grand Canyon Inn
If you've ever been to the Grand Canyon before, you know that it can be a crowded mess. Yes, the canyon is an awe-inspiring site, but what if you want to see these geological formations from a new perspective? Well, you could choose the best Grand Canyon river rafting tour and explore the site from below, or you can stay at one of the most unique hotels in the world: the Grand Canyon Caverns & Inn.
Technically, this hotel isn't in the canyon itself, but it's just as impressive as anything you'd find in the park. According to the hotel's website, it's located in the largest dry cavern in the United States, buried over 21 stories below the surface. Not only can you stay the night in what's widely referred to as the "largest, deepest, darkest, oldest, and quietest motel in the world," but you can also tour the caverns and eat at the onsite restaurant.
The Caverns recently reopened in June of 2025 after a three-year hiatus. After an elevator malfunction in 2022, the site underwent major developments to turn it into an even better vacation experience. So, if you're ready to go deep underground and book a once-in-a-lifetime stay, now is the time to visit the Grand Canyon Caverns & Inn.
What to expect when staying at the Grand Canyon Caverns & Inn
There is only one suite available underground for guests, aptly named "The Cavern Suite." It can accommodate up to six people, as it has two queen beds and a fold-down futon. At the time of this writing, the suite costs $1,000 for two people per night, with an additional $100 per person. Besides the beds, the suite contains an RV-style bathroom, a small kitchenette, a TV, and a library of books and DVDs to cure your boredom.
If the idea of sleeping so far beneath the Earth's surface seems intimidating, don't worry. There's also an above-ground motel and suites, so you can stay on-site without getting claustrophobic. There's a ranch house and two cabins if you prefer something a bit more private and are traveling with multiple people.
At the time of this writing, there's only one guided tour through the cavern. However, the site is working on adding two more tours that add some excitement and adventure to the experience. Instead of walking on flat terrain, these tours will require climbing and fitting into relatively tight spaces. However, considering the first way to explore the caverns was to be lowered down on a rope, climbing through dark and rocky terrain with a guide doesn't sound so bad.
Add the Grand Canyon Caverns to your next Arizona vacation
Although some of the limitations of the Grand Canyon Caverns land it a little below some of the best Route 66 attractions, it's definitely worth a stop if you're taking a road trip along the Route. The closest "big" city is Laughlin, which also has an international airport if you're trying to fly in and then drive to the caverns. From Laughlin, it's about a 90-minute drive east.
Since 2022, the Havasupai Tribe has owned the Cavern and Inn, so if you want to support the tribe, staying the night and taking a tour can go a long way. There's also a restaurant on-site that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The Caverns Grill specializes in mouthwatering burgers and sandwiches, including a bison burger and a pulled pork sandwich.
Although the caverns are impressive by themselves, they can also serve as a perfect spot from which to explore the Grand Canyon itself. For example, the Grand Canyon West Skywalk is just under two hours away. Or, if you prefer to skip the crowds, you can head over to the less-traveled, beautiful backcountry route, starting at Tanner Trail. That option is about two and a half hours away, but it's perfect if you want to explore the canyon without throngs of tourists.