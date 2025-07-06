The 'Largest, Deepest, Darkest, Oldest, Quietest Motel Room In The World' Is A Wildly Unique Grand Canyon Inn

If you've ever been to the Grand Canyon before, you know that it can be a crowded mess. Yes, the canyon is an awe-inspiring site, but what if you want to see these geological formations from a new perspective? Well, you could choose the best Grand Canyon river rafting tour and explore the site from below, or you can stay at one of the most unique hotels in the world: the Grand Canyon Caverns & Inn.

Technically, this hotel isn't in the canyon itself, but it's just as impressive as anything you'd find in the park. According to the hotel's website, it's located in the largest dry cavern in the United States, buried over 21 stories below the surface. Not only can you stay the night in what's widely referred to as the "largest, deepest, darkest, oldest, and quietest motel in the world," but you can also tour the caverns and eat at the onsite restaurant.

The Caverns recently reopened in June of 2025 after a three-year hiatus. After an elevator malfunction in 2022, the site underwent major developments to turn it into an even better vacation experience. So, if you're ready to go deep underground and book a once-in-a-lifetime stay, now is the time to visit the Grand Canyon Caverns & Inn.