Rick Steves Lovingly Calls This Rustic Region Dotted With Ancient Villages The Appalachia Of Portugal

From the tile-fronted palaces of Lisbon and Porto to salt-washed surfer beaches on the Silver Coast and off-the-beaten-track cliffside villages in the Algarve, Portugal is laced with temptations for the would-be traveler. But as the country posts record tourism stats — they say a whopping 30 million people visited in 2024 — the search for the real Portugal can seem harder than ever. Not to worry. Trusty Rick Steves, European travel advice maestro since 1976, thinks he's found a region that oozes rawness, cultural riches, and authenticity. Its name? Alentejo.

The name means "beyond the Tejo," and this big slab of the country duly extends from the Tejo River south of Lisbon, bridging the gap between the capital and the ultra-famous Algarve. But unlike the beachy tourist paradise and coastal cities of its sunny neighbor, and sprawling Lisbon with its three million inhabitants, Alentejo has retained its age-old character. They say it's like Portugal was in decades past: a place of cork plantations, farms, slow living, and untouched beaches. Tempting, eh?

The good news is that Alentejo's location — the Algarve on one side, Lisbon to the north — means that it's easy to get to. Jet into Lisbon's Humberto Delgado Airport, rent a car, and you can be in the region's evocative capital, Évora, in about 1.5 hours. Alternatively, fly into Faro International Airport in the Algarve and it's possible to cross into the southern Alentejo in just an hour. Direct trains also link Lisbon and Évora throughout the day, while buses can get you to the smaller, charming coast towns of Sines and Vila Nova de Milfontes.