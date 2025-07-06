Hidden In The California Sierra Is An Overlooked Tent-Only Alpine Lake Campground In Pristine Wilderness
When you think of California's Sierra Nevada mountains, you might think of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park or the towering trees of Sequoia National Park, the second-oldest national park. Those places are certainly beautiful, but they can come with crowds. If you're looking for a quiet, idyllic spot in the Sierras, spend some time at Courtright Reservoir. In the Sierra National Forest, you'll feel worlds away from the congestion of places like Yosemite Valley while still getting incredible alpine vistas amidst pine forests. It can take some time to get here, so you'll probably want to stay awhile. An ideal place to stay is the Marmot Rock Campground on the south end of the reservoir. It is tents only, no RVs or trailers allowed, and it has just 15 sites. The campground's location gives you stunning views of the lake and the surrounding mountains and granite domes, and at night, if it's clear, there's fantastic stargazing.
It makes for a great car-camping retreat since you can drive up to the campsite, no backpacking required. It's about a 5.5 hour drive from the Bay Area, and the closest town is Shaver Lake, a charming mountain getaway in its own right; it's about an hour away from Courtright.
What to do when you're staying at Marmot Rock Campground at Courtright Reservoir
Marmot Rock Campground is close to the boat launch for the lake, making it the perfect campsite if you're planning to spend time out on the water. It's a great place for trout fishing, and it has a maximum boat speed limit of 10 mph, which means that the lake stays fairly calm and quiet, ideal for kayaking and paddleboarding. It can get windy during the day though, so the calmest waters may be in the morning and evening.
The Courtright Reservoir area is popular with climbers; there are some fantastic granite domes around the lake that are easily accessible, like Power Dome, Trapper Dome, and Spring Dome, and there's a mix of difficulty levels for both sport and trad climbing. Along with climbing, there's all kinds of trails and mountain forest wilderness to explore when you're staying at Marmot Rock Campground. On the north side of Courtright Reservoir is the Dinkey Lakes Wilderness Area and to the east is the John Muir Wilderness Area.
Important information about Marmot Rock Campground and Courtright Reservoir
Reservations for the campground can be made with Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E). For those confused as to why a utility company would be managing a campground, the reservoir was built by PG&E in the late 1950s, and the company had to make and maintain some recreational areas in places where they've created hydroelectric power projects. It's $25 per night, and it's typically open from May to September; however, you should make sure to check the forest service website for opening dates since snowfall can make the roads impassable.
There are picnic tables and bear safe storage at the campsites; always keep your food secured as you are in bear country here. There are pit toilets, but there is not potable water at the campground, so make sure you bring plenty with you.
There can be mosquitos in the area in the summer, so you may want to bring some things to keep your campsite mosquito free, like coffee grounds to burn in the fire or citronella candles. The temperatures in summer typically don't get above the high of 80 degrees Fahrenheit or below 50 degrees Fahrenheit at night. The elevation at Courtright Reservoir is around 8,000 feet, and that's high enough to feel some impacts of the altitude, especially if you're coming from sea level. Give yourself time to acclimate, take it easy, and drink lots of water.