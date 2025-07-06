Hidden In The California Sierra Is An Overlooked Tent-Only Alpine Lake Campground In Pristine Wilderness

When you think of California's Sierra Nevada mountains, you might think of Half Dome in Yosemite National Park or the towering trees of Sequoia National Park, the second-oldest national park. Those places are certainly beautiful, but they can come with crowds. If you're looking for a quiet, idyllic spot in the Sierras, spend some time at Courtright Reservoir. In the Sierra National Forest, you'll feel worlds away from the congestion of places like Yosemite Valley while still getting incredible alpine vistas amidst pine forests. It can take some time to get here, so you'll probably want to stay awhile. An ideal place to stay is the Marmot Rock Campground on the south end of the reservoir. It is tents only, no RVs or trailers allowed, and it has just 15 sites. The campground's location gives you stunning views of the lake and the surrounding mountains and granite domes, and at night, if it's clear, there's fantastic stargazing.

It makes for a great car-camping retreat since you can drive up to the campsite, no backpacking required. It's about a 5.5 hour drive from the Bay Area, and the closest town is Shaver Lake, a charming mountain getaway in its own right; it's about an hour away from Courtright.