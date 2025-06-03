One Of Tennessee's Most Magical Escapes Is An Underground Waterfall With A 145-Foot Drop And A Secret Entrance

If you want to prolong the cave-exploring element at Ruby Falls, you can book the Cave Walk tour, a 1-mile in-and-out trek that lets you in on the secrets of Ruby Falls via audio. The tickets are reasonable at $28.95 for adults and $18.95 for children, and the 60 to 80-minute tour winds past millions-of-years old cave formations that hug the pathway as you walk. Whimsical names for the formations will intrigue you such as Elephant Foot, a large stalactite that hangs from the ceiling and appears to be waiting to trample passersby. Another is the Hall of Dreams, a cavernous dreamscape draped with limestone helictites and cascading flowstone.

The Gentle Walking Tour is better for those who prefer to explore at a slower pace and don't mind an early start. Beginning at 7:45 a.m. on select Sundays and Thursdays, visitors can enjoy an in-depth tour with a senior guide. Because there are fewer people on these tours, visitors can take their time while walking, and don't have to worry about matching the pace of a larger group. Make sure to book this tour well in advance though, as tickets are limited. You'll thank yourself — especially at the end of the tour — when you are allowed extra time at the waterfall.

However, the Lantern Tour is the most magical way to explore Ruby Falls.The guided tour takes place on Fridays after hours and provides a stunning look at the cave's rock formations via hand-held lanterns. Aside from the shafts of lantern light, the passageways are in total darkness, allowing one to imagine what it must have been like for the first explorers to Ruby Falls, over 90 years ago.