One Of Tennessee's Most Magical Escapes Is An Underground Waterfall With A 145-Foot Drop And A Secret Entrance
Exploring nature's gifts is a special type of thrill, and nothing could be better than experiencing one aspect and then the other in one fell swoop. Ruby Falls in Chattanooga, Tennessee is just that — a two-for-one adventure combining the delight of underground discovery with the awe of nature's raw power. At 145 feet tall, Ruby Falls is the tallest public underground waterfall in the U.S., and a spectacular underground wonder, much like Kentucky's "Frozen Niagara." Adding to the extraordinary sight is the fact that Ruby Falls is inside Lookout Mountain, one of Tennessee's most iconic natural wonders.
We have spelunking enthusiast Leo Lambert to thank for Ruby Falls' discovery, who had the grit to crawl for 6 hours through the mountain before reaching the waterfall. Today, the entrance to Ruby Falls is by way of a glass-front elevator that's tucked away in the corner of the lobby at Ruby Falls welcome center. The elevator's speedy descent reaches up to 345 feet per minute as it drops through the mountain shaft. You'll hear the rushing waterfall before it reveals itself — a single stream that spills from the mountain into a pool below and reflects the glow of the colored lights in the cavern. Ruby Falls is under a 2-hour drive from Knoxville and about a 10-minute drive from the center of Chattanooga, Tennessee, known as the "Scenic City."
Take one of the many tours through Ruby Falls
If you want to prolong the cave-exploring element at Ruby Falls, you can book the Cave Walk tour, a 1-mile in-and-out trek that lets you in on the secrets of Ruby Falls via audio. The tickets are reasonable at $28.95 for adults and $18.95 for children, and the 60 to 80-minute tour winds past millions-of-years old cave formations that hug the pathway as you walk. Whimsical names for the formations will intrigue you such as Elephant Foot, a large stalactite that hangs from the ceiling and appears to be waiting to trample passersby. Another is the Hall of Dreams, a cavernous dreamscape draped with limestone helictites and cascading flowstone.
The Gentle Walking Tour is better for those who prefer to explore at a slower pace and don't mind an early start. Beginning at 7:45 a.m. on select Sundays and Thursdays, visitors can enjoy an in-depth tour with a senior guide. Because there are fewer people on these tours, visitors can take their time while walking, and don't have to worry about matching the pace of a larger group. Make sure to book this tour well in advance though, as tickets are limited. You'll thank yourself — especially at the end of the tour — when you are allowed extra time at the waterfall.
However, the Lantern Tour is the most magical way to explore Ruby Falls.The guided tour takes place on Fridays after hours and provides a stunning look at the cave's rock formations via hand-held lanterns. Aside from the shafts of lantern light, the passageways are in total darkness, allowing one to imagine what it must have been like for the first explorers to Ruby Falls, over 90 years ago.
Look around Lookout Mountain
Lookout Mountain is home to various other activities, but these unique adventures are above ground. Take a 10-minute drive over state lines, and there you'll discover Rock City Gardens, one of Georgia's most visited natural attractions. The wonderful walking trail takes you through flower-filled gardens, across a swinging bridge, and to Lover's Leap, a 140-foot waterfall. Different from Ruby Falls, Lover's Leap gushes over a cliff and is underneath the open sky.
There are also a variety of food options on Lookout Mountain, so you don't have to worry about going hungry during your visit. Barbecue lovers can head to the Smoky Gnome for items like pulled pork and chicken, with chocolate fried pies for dessert (at least during the summer). The Cliff Terrace offers classic eats like pizza and corn dogs, while Cafe 7 offers chicken and waffles and a variety of other Southern delights.
Ruby Falls and the additional activities on Lookout Mountain are a magical escape that you don't want to miss out on. It's easy to spend the day exploring, as Lookout Mountain opens at 10 a.m., but the closing hours change seasonally, so be sure to check on their website before you go. Annual passes are also available for both Ruby Falls and Rock City.