Nestled In Arizona's Mesmerizing Red Rock District Is A Year-Round Creek-Side Campground Right By Sedona
Sedona is a vacation town known for towering buttes and thrilling red rock hikes like Broken Arrow, one of Sedona's most accessible and popular trails. Situated south of Flagstaff, the city can be reached by driving through Oak Creek Canyon. While stunning from above, the drive may also seem intimidating — but once you're down the canyon, the winding road is easy to follow and well-maintained.
The area around Oak Creek is a popular place to stay overnight near Sedona. Here you'll find several hotels, private rentals, and rugged campsites. Chavez Crossing is one of several creek-side campgrounds, located a convenient 5 miles outside of Sedona. The campsite sits directly next to the creek, surrounded by groves of trees and other greenery. Chavez Crossing is open year-round, and nightly rates range from $108-$136. If you're traveling in the winter or early spring, snow is very possible, so be sure to pack for both warm and cold weather.
Chavez Crossing is a quick 15-minute drive from the Sedona Regional Airport, but no commercial flights fly in or out of this airport. Instead, most visitors fly into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which is just under two hours away by car. Driving is the best way to get around town — so consider visiting Sedona as part of a road trip or renting a car when you land at the airport.
What to know about Chavez Crossing
Chavez Crossing has three campsites, all of which are open year-round. In addition to tent camping, the campsites allow RVs and trailers, so long as they're between 25 and 35 feet long. At each site, you'll find room to set up your gear, a picnic table, and a fire ring. It's a good idea to book early, especially during peak travel seasons in the fall and spring. Reservations at Chavez Crossing can be made up to six months in advance of your stay.
In addition to campfire access, the campground has grills and a water spigot for cooking. However, Sedona is home to fantastic restaurants and Tlaquepaque, one of Arizona's best shopping areas — so you may want to save your meals for nights spent in town. Pit toilets are available, but the campground does not have showers. If you're looking for all the creature comforts of home, this may not be the campground for you. But if you're seeking a classic, rustic camping experience with direct access to the gorgeous Oak Creek, this spot is hard to beat.
While this particular campsite isn't technically in Oak Creek Canyon, it's only a short drive outside. Head back into the canyon, and you'll find fantastic hiking options, including Slide Rock State Park, home to one of America's best natural swimming holes. There are also plenty of opportunities to pull over and take in the canyon views. If you want a bit of food before or after your adventure, Indian Gardens Cafe & Market is a popular choice. Offering both sit-down meals and grab-and-go options, you'll find indoor and outdoor seating across the road from Oak Creek, making it a wonderful spot to soak in the beauty of Sedona.