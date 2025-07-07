Nestled In Arizona's Mesmerizing Red Rock District Is A Year-Round Creek-Side Campground Right By Sedona

Sedona is a vacation town known for towering buttes and thrilling red rock hikes like Broken Arrow, one of Sedona's most accessible and popular trails. Situated south of Flagstaff, the city can be reached by driving through Oak Creek Canyon. While stunning from above, the drive may also seem intimidating — but once you're down the canyon, the winding road is easy to follow and well-maintained.

The area around Oak Creek is a popular place to stay overnight near Sedona. Here you'll find several hotels, private rentals, and rugged campsites. Chavez Crossing is one of several creek-side campgrounds, located a convenient 5 miles outside of Sedona. The campsite sits directly next to the creek, surrounded by groves of trees and other greenery. Chavez Crossing is open year-round, and nightly rates range from $108-$136. If you're traveling in the winter or early spring, snow is very possible, so be sure to pack for both warm and cold weather.

Chavez Crossing is a quick 15-minute drive from the Sedona Regional Airport, but no commercial flights fly in or out of this airport. Instead, most visitors fly into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which is just under two hours away by car. Driving is the best way to get around town — so consider visiting Sedona as part of a road trip or renting a car when you land at the airport.