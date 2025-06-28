This Arizona State Park Has One Of America's Best Swimming Holes And A Thrilling Natural Waterslide

As a vacation destination, Arizona contains some of the most exceptional natural beauty in the United States. Yet for all its complex and monumental grandeur, Arizona is rarely associated with water. After all, the famously desert state is not exactly a place you'd expect to find abundant water resources, save for maybe the Grand Canyon's famed Colorado River. However, even the dry, hot, and red state of Arizona offers amazing freshwater destinations if you look close enough. One such Arizona attraction that combines the state's iconic red rock terrain with an outstanding natural waterway is the aptly-named Slide Rock State Park.

Located just 10 miles from Arizona's famed outdoor mecca of Sedona and 30 minutes from the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, Slide Rock State Park is a scenic preserve of the striking red sandstone canyon systems that make the Sedona area so famous. Yet while the park is undoubtedly beautiful to look at, it's Slide Rock's namesake waterslide that takes the experience to a whole new level.

Natural swimming holes are a rare but much-loved treat in many American public lands. National Parks as famous as the Great Smoky Mountains even feature local favorite swimming holes like Tennessee's Townsend Wye. Even Arizona, the famously red and dry pinnacle of the Southwest, isn't missing out on the fun. Intrepid travelers can discover plenty of secret swimming holes across Arizona if they're looking for a break from the desert heat. Yet Slide Rock State Park is more than just a natural swimming hole — its intricate canyon setting and flowing waterways create a natural "waterslide" that offers a bit more fast-paced thrills than your average swimming stop.