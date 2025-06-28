This Arizona State Park Has One Of America's Best Swimming Holes And A Thrilling Natural Waterslide
As a vacation destination, Arizona contains some of the most exceptional natural beauty in the United States. Yet for all its complex and monumental grandeur, Arizona is rarely associated with water. After all, the famously desert state is not exactly a place you'd expect to find abundant water resources, save for maybe the Grand Canyon's famed Colorado River. However, even the dry, hot, and red state of Arizona offers amazing freshwater destinations if you look close enough. One such Arizona attraction that combines the state's iconic red rock terrain with an outstanding natural waterway is the aptly-named Slide Rock State Park.
Located just 10 miles from Arizona's famed outdoor mecca of Sedona and 30 minutes from the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport, Slide Rock State Park is a scenic preserve of the striking red sandstone canyon systems that make the Sedona area so famous. Yet while the park is undoubtedly beautiful to look at, it's Slide Rock's namesake waterslide that takes the experience to a whole new level.
Natural swimming holes are a rare but much-loved treat in many American public lands. National Parks as famous as the Great Smoky Mountains even feature local favorite swimming holes like Tennessee's Townsend Wye. Even Arizona, the famously red and dry pinnacle of the Southwest, isn't missing out on the fun. Intrepid travelers can discover plenty of secret swimming holes across Arizona if they're looking for a break from the desert heat. Yet Slide Rock State Park is more than just a natural swimming hole — its intricate canyon setting and flowing waterways create a natural "waterslide" that offers a bit more fast-paced thrills than your average swimming stop.
Slide Rock is Arizona's own natural water park
Slide Rock State Park's natural waterslide comes courtesy of the unique geological and hydrological features of Oak Creek Canyon. Arizona has no shortage of amazing canyon destinations, even if you disregard the world-famous Grand Canyon. However, Oak Creek Canyon has long been a favorite treat for breathtaking scenic overlooks between Sedona and Flagstaff, with many even likening it to a "mini Grand Canyon." While every corner of Oak Creek Canyon is supremely beautiful, the area where Oak Creek cascades through Slide Rock State Park creates its most interactive feature.
A roughly 80-foot stretch of Oak Creek has a 7% decline as it passes through the park's boundaries. At the same time, algae growing on the rocks below create a distinctly slippery surface. These two factors create the perfect conditions for an authentic natural waterslide with all the thrills and spills of a human-made waterpark. The waterslide section of Oak Creek is wide enough to limit the risk of painfully crashing into any rocks during the plunge down, as the slide even deposits swimmers into a natural pool, much like the top attractions at your favorite waterpark!
The waterslide is only part of the 0.5 miles of Oak Creek open for swimming in Slide Rock State Park, so even if you're not keen on taking the daring plunge, you can still take a dip in the creek's calmer areas to escape the Arizona heat. Do note that no lifeguards are stationed in the park, so you'll be swimming at your own risk. Yet if you're up for it, a descent down Slide Rock's waterslide is arguably the greatest natural thrill you can find in any Arizona state park.
Experience some of Sedona's best opportunities for outdoor fun
Slide Rock State Park's natural waterslide is its most distinctive feature, but the park also boasts some of Sedona's most beautiful scenery and memorable activities. The park's section of the Oak Creek Canyon displays the same prominent red sandstone canyon walls that make Sedona such a photogenic destination. As per its name, Oak Creek Canyon is also decorated with bright green displays of oak trees, alongside ponderosa pine, junipers, mahogany, and other picture-perfect Arizona flora. In the early 20th century, before it was a state park, this area of Oak Creek was a rich apple orchard. Today, the park's apple trees still adorn the canyon's gorgeous natural setting, adding additional flavor to the already sublime scenery. Slide Rock's apple packing shed is open to the public on Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., and each October, the Fall Festival at Slide Rock even offers visitors the opportunity to pick their own apples, pending harvest availability.
In addition to being a terrific swimming hole, Slide Rock's Oak Creek is also a great spot for trout fishing — just note that fishing is prohibited in the sections of the creek designated for swimming. Otherwise, you can spend your day at Slide Rock exploring its exquisite hiking trails and superb views of both the creek and the canyon's towering red rock cliffs. The park's entry fee is $30 per vehicle ($20 from October to April), and day-use hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the winter season). You can camp overnight at a designated campground in the nearby Coconino National Forest's Oak Creek area or one of the other many camping and lodging options around Sedona.