California's Small, Wildly Enchanting State Park Boasts Otherworldly Redwood Groves Far Off Tourist's Trail

While you may not have heard of Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park, you've probably seen it on film. The famous scene from "Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi," in which Luke and Leia chase Stormtroopers on speeder bikes across the moon of Endor, was filmed in Cheatham Grove. A year after the film's release in 1983, the grove was officially donated to the park. It has since become a pilgrimage site for avid fans of the franchise.

The park includes 5 miles of trails across 430 acres, where you too can pretend to be a Jedi among Ewoks. Each of the four easy-to-moderate walks is only around a mile in distance, concisely showing off the park's natural attributes, from the cinematic trees of Cheatham Grove to the broad Van Duzen River and the gurgling waters of Grizzly Creek. There's a nature trail with interpretive signs about the forest's ecology, which is especially ideal for families. Meanwhile, the river invites safe swimming in summer and autumn (but turns into a whitewater rafting and kayak adventure in winter and spring). Steelhead trout and salmon migrate upstream in the autumn and winter, and each year there's a calendar of children's events and activities — including a Junior Ranger program — between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

However, the thing Grizzly Creek Park is probably best known for is its pristine, family-friendly camping experience in the shadow of the ancient forest, far from any sign of human development. The campground offers modern services at its 28 sites, such as hot showers, restrooms, and picnic tables, plus an old-fashioned campfire program on summer weekends.