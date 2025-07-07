A Historic Dallas Suburb Has One Of Texas' Most Walkable Downtowns With Restaurants And Shops Galore
Known for big business, old money, tech company headquarters, and the most valuable sports franchise in the world, Dallas, Texas, is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. However, roughly 35 miles north lies a small Dallas suburb making its mark as one of the metroplex's most walkable dining and entertainment districts, attractive to both businesses and families alike. Once relatively unknown, McKinney has grown into a thriving city with a population over 225,000. It's big on charm, attractions, and options but hasn't lost the quintessential Americana roots that originally attracted settlers to its lands more than 100 years ago.
On any given day, the historic town square teems with children skipping through the central sidewalks and parks. Families and friends share meals at one of the 56 downtown restaurants or enjoy wine and charcuterie at locally owned wineries. Graduates and newly engaged couples use the area's countless murals, art installations, and unique storefronts as backdrops for milestone photoshoots and engagement celebrations, while retail addicts and window shoppers weave in and out of specialty stores like Texas Monkey Business, Mom & Popcorn, Carpe Diem Comics, The Groovy Coop, and Spice & Tea Merchants.
City officials have made preserving and recording McKinney's history a top priority throughout its colorful evolution. In a world constantly racing toward modernization, McKinney has maintained its small-town appeal and founding principles while also becoming home to sports venues, music festivals, and a vibrant nightlife.
Art galleries, mom-and-pops, and entertainment abound in McKinney
Founded in 1848 and named after Collin McKinney, an original signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence, McKinney boasts a charming historic downtown, which is centered around the four streets of Virginia, Louisiana, N. Tennessee, and N. Kentucky — the street names highlighting the town's patriotic roots. Small mom-and-pop shops, distinctive restaurants, government buildings, and public parks flank the city's central streets, while historic homes and retro-industrial commercial office buildings make up its treelined outskirts.
Like other urban art paradises in greater Dallas, galleries are scattered throughout McKinney's historic district, and statues and contemporary sculptures dot various parks and lawns. The McKinney Tiny Doors project comprises a series of permanent tiny art installations dispersed in the central downtown that can be discovered via an engaging scavenger hunt, while the eight fixtures that make up the Monarchs of McKinney can be found in the greater cultural district. Public artworks and murals adorn the outside of businesses, restaurants, and even the towering silos of the McKinney's Historic Flour Mill , an integral piece of the historic skyline that can be seen from various points throughout the city.
McKinney even has a rich cinematic and television history. American classics such as "Benji," "An American Story," "Walker," "Texas Ranger," "Prison Break," and Hulu's "Candy," which is based on the infamous 1980 murder trial of Candy Montgomery, all have ties to the city's historic streets and buildings as essential sets or inspiration for their stories.
Where to eat and stay in McKinney and how to get there
No matter what your foodie leanings are, McKinney has something to treat your palate. Emporium Pies has garnered multiple accolades from Tripadvisor reviewers, with many claiming the establishment's pie was the best they ever had. Quaint, locally owned restaurants — including the highly rated Spoons Cafe and Texas staples like Hutchins BBQ — offer visitors classic American tastes and treats. The award-winning Lone Star Winery and the Michelin Guide-recommended Harvest at the Masonic also add their unique perspectives to the McKinney food scene.
With more than its fair share of food, shopping, and fun, there are plenty of reasons to plan an extended trip to McKinney. Make it an overnight adventure or stay for a long weekend at one of McKinney's many unique boutique lodging experiences, bed and breakfasts, or even national chains. With a multitude of available options, you'll find somewhere serene and relaxing to lay your head, no matter what your sleeping preference.
Despite its size, Dallas does not have a robust public transportation system, so visitors wishing to explore the unique charm of McKinney will have to venture there via car. If you're visiting from out of town, fly into Dallas Love Field or Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to start your journey. From either airport, you'll need to navigate the metroplex's maze of highways, toll roads, and suburbs before you reach McKinney. Before leaving this part of Texas, head southwest from McKinney and drive through neighboring towns like The Colony, Plano, and Frisco. Just beyond the western border of McKinney, Frisco is a unique Dallas suburb known for its small-town charm, one-of-a-kind lazy river baseball stadium experience, and multiple sports teams.