Just Outside Nashville Is Tennessee's Lake Of Islands With Camping, Swimming, And Endless Outdoor Adventure
Lakes, like people, can contain multitudes. Especially if they're man-made concoctions, like Tennessee's Percy Priest Lake, which offers endless outdoor adventures such as camping, swimming, and boating. The 14,200-acre expanse of blue waters is big enough to fit 16 Central Parks, and has a plethora of activities to match. It's reminiscent of Center Hill Lake, Tennessee's giant lake that's a total recreation paradise. Located along the Stones River, Percy Priest Lake was formed by a dam about 10 miles east of Nashville, which flooded an entire town in the process. The lake's relatively calm climate makes it an ideal refuge for indecisive adventure seekers, who can impulsively switch from fishing to canoeing to horseback riding to hiking in a single outing (all of which can be done at Percy Priest Lake).
Visitors would be best off incorporating the lake into a trip to Nashville. It's located 11 miles from Music City, taking about 15 minutes to reach by car. One can find plenty of places to stay nearby, including the wildly lavish Gaylord Opryland Resort, which is a destination itself. Visitors can avail themselves of campgrounds on or around the lake — more on that later. Percy Priest Lake becomes a true gem from May to September, when the waters and weather conspire to create a perfect place to take a dip, cruise, or go fishing. Bring some sunblock, swim gear, and plenty of water to stay hydrated.
The many adventures at Percy Priest Lake
The more ravenous outdoorsy types would be best off spending a few nights at any of Percy Priest Lake's campgrounds. Some offer water and electric hook-ups, with primitive campsites available for the more rugged adventurers. Some sites can be found on the islands within the lake, which provide a pseudo-oasis from the busier shores. With so much of the lake's best bits only accessible by boat, one must hit the waters to get a taste of Percy Priest's full potential.
Fortunately, commercial marinas and plenty of ramps give boaters several ways into the lake. Rental options range from muscular speedboats to lazy pontoons. Those who'd rather skip helming a craft can still hit the waters as part of a boat tour, which range from low-key outings to full-bore adrenaline rushes. The lake's waters are also open for scuba divers and include three designated swim areas.
Nature lovers will find plenty to enjoy. Percy Priest Lake is at the heart of nearly 19,000 acres of public land, 10,000 of which is used for wildlife management. The lake's many trails also offer miles of hiking heaven. The 18-mile Twin Forks Horse Trail is ideal, following the shoreline for a relaxing outing. The rough-and-tumble types can be satiated with a fishing or hunting trip. A variety of bass, including largemouth, striped, and smallmouth, swim below the surface. Be sure you get your paperwork in order before heading out to either fish or hunt. When you're ready for a new adventure, check out Warner Parks, another Nashville gem that's a forested city park.