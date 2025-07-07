Just Outside Nashville Is Tennessee's Lake Of Islands With Camping, Swimming, And Endless Outdoor Adventure

The more ravenous outdoorsy types would be best off spending a few nights at any of Percy Priest Lake's campgrounds. Some offer water and electric hook-ups, with primitive campsites available for the more rugged adventurers. Some sites can be found on the islands within the lake, which provide a pseudo-oasis from the busier shores. With so much of the lake's best bits only accessible by boat, one must hit the waters to get a taste of Percy Priest's full potential.

Fortunately, commercial marinas and plenty of ramps give boaters several ways into the lake. Rental options range from muscular speedboats to lazy pontoons. Those who'd rather skip helming a craft can still hit the waters as part of a boat tour, which range from low-key outings to full-bore adrenaline rushes. The lake's waters are also open for scuba divers and include three designated swim areas.

Nature lovers will find plenty to enjoy. Percy Priest Lake is at the heart of nearly 19,000 acres of public land, 10,000 of which is used for wildlife management. The lake's many trails also offer miles of hiking heaven. The 18-mile Twin Forks Horse Trail is ideal, following the shoreline for a relaxing outing. The rough-and-tumble types can be satiated with a fishing or hunting trip. A variety of bass, including largemouth, striped, and smallmouth, swim below the surface. Be sure you get your paperwork in order before heading out to either fish or hunt. When you're ready for a new adventure, check out Warner Parks, another Nashville gem that's a forested city park.