Situated Between Richmond And Washington D.C. Is Virginia's Gorgeous Lake With Cozy Cabins And Trails
When the humid commutes through D.C. start making you question your professional aspirations, it's time to retreat to one of Virginia's most beloved lakes. Situated less than 2 hours from the capital and an hour from Richmond, Virginia, Lake Anna State Park boasts a 13,000-acre reservoir with everything you need for a fun-filled getaway. Spend the day swimming at the sandy beach or discover over 15 miles of family-friendly trails for hikers, bikers, and equestrians through thick forests. Alternatively, break out the fishing rods and attempt to hook a largemouth bass from a boat or along the 1-mile Fisherman's Trail.
Lake Anna caters to a variety of overnight guests, including those seeking waterfront cabins, lodges, or traditional tent spots. Referring to the two-bedroom units as "cabins" hardly does them justice. After all, they come with air conditioning, guest-only boat slips, and kitchens stocked with pots, pans, and silverware. Reserve a six-bedroom lodge for the extended family, or enjoy a romantic getaway in a rustic yurt. However, many families prefer the simplicity of the campground, which offers spacious sites nestled within the dense Virginia forest.
Tips for visiting Lake Anna State Park
Lake Anna is one of Virginia's most popular lakes, so that means you need to plan your adventure well in advance. The summer months, particularly the weekends, are extremely busy, and the day-use areas often reach capacity early in the day. If you're not a fan of crowds, consider visiting during the off-season to avoid the masses of tourists. However, even during high season, you can find serenity by heading out on trails away from the beach. For instance, the winding 2.7-mile Sawtooth Trails take hikers along trickling streams and through quiet woods before passing the old sawmill.
One of the campground's main draws is its proximity to the beach and spacious sites. However, not all of the campsites are shaded, so consider bringing a pop-up canopy or other device to create your own shady oasis. Be sure to also pack the five items required for a smooth camping retreat, which include comfortable sleeping bags and energy bars for all your adventures. Other useful items include an LED lantern, a headlamp, sunscreen, and mosquito spray.
If you need to rent kayaks or want to pick up additional gear for your trip, check out Lake Anna Outfitters & General Store, only 10 minutes from the park. For another superb lake getaway in Virginia, don't miss Clarksville, Virginia's lakeside town with waterfront dining, or the historic Mountain Lake Lodge in the Appalachian Mountains.