Situated Between Richmond And Washington D.C. Is Virginia's Gorgeous Lake With Cozy Cabins And Trails

Lake Anna is one of Virginia's most popular lakes, so that means you need to plan your adventure well in advance. The summer months, particularly the weekends, are extremely busy, and the day-use areas often reach capacity early in the day. If you're not a fan of crowds, consider visiting during the off-season to avoid the masses of tourists. However, even during high season, you can find serenity by heading out on trails away from the beach. For instance, the winding 2.7-mile Sawtooth Trails take hikers along trickling streams and through quiet woods before passing the old sawmill.

One of the campground's main draws is its proximity to the beach and spacious sites. However, not all of the campsites are shaded, so consider bringing a pop-up canopy or other device to create your own shady oasis. Be sure to also pack the five items required for a smooth camping retreat, which include comfortable sleeping bags and energy bars for all your adventures. Other useful items include an LED lantern, a headlamp, sunscreen, and mosquito spray.

If you need to rent kayaks or want to pick up additional gear for your trip, check out Lake Anna Outfitters & General Store, only 10 minutes from the park. For another superb lake getaway in Virginia, don't miss Clarksville, Virginia's lakeside town with waterfront dining, or the historic Mountain Lake Lodge in the Appalachian Mountains.