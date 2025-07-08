Arizona's Creepiest Destination On Route 66 Is A Chilling Landmark Sandwiched Between Flagstaff And Winslow

Arizona is home to some of Route 66's most popular attractions. It's a state where you can stand on the corner of Winslow — posing with the legendary Eagles statue while humming their classic song "Take it Easy" — and set up camp at a roadside motel in Flagstaff before journeying to the awe-inspiring Grand Canyon all in a day's travel.

Nestled between these iconic Arizona destinations, you'll find the Apache Death Cave. Located just off I-40, about 23 miles northwest of Winslow, the cursed cavern looms within a ghost town called Two Guns. Pulling off at the Two Guns exit, you'll be greeted by a heavily-graffitied gas station whose pumps have been dry for decades. Behind the gas station sits the remnants of an old campground with an empty swimming pool filled with more graffiti art. Just beyond that, you'll find the abandoned segment of Route 66 that leads to the fabled cave. After passing the stone remains of an old zoo and crossing the spooky Canyon Diablo Bridge, you'll see the ruins surrounding the Apache Death Cave.

You'll be able to see the hollowed-out cavern from the ground level. However, if you're brave enough to explore the belly of the beastly cave, you can (carefully) scale down the rocks and decrepit wooden planks leading to the entrance. Grab a flashlight, and beware of snakes and other wild creatures that may be lurking within. Inside, you'll find a narrow tunnel lined with loose rocks, dark nooks, and creepy crannies. Some spaces are only accessible by crawling, but most of the tunnel can be explored on foot. Proceed with extreme caution, and be aware of scorching temperatures during the summer months.