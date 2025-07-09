Downtown Las Vegas' Underrated Casino Resort Offers A More Affordable Experience With Low Table Minimums And Luxury
If someone says "Las Vegas," you likely immediately picture The Strip. The Bellagio Fountains curling high to catch the sun, mouth-watering buffets with towers of crab legs, or the newest eye-catching addition in all its digital glory: The Sphere. But the original downtown Las Vegas sits just at the north end of this shimmering stretch on Fremont Street. "Old Vegas," as it's nicknamed, started with the completion of Fremont in 1905 near where the train station was located. Today, it's lined with casinos, hotels, restaurants, plenty of neon, flashing lights, live music stages, and even a zipline. One of the most recognized structures in Old Vegas is the El Cortez, an expansive resort casino with a variety of luxury and premium suites, fine dining, and one of Fremont Street's biggest advantages: affordable gambling.
El Cortez calls itself "the cornerstone" of Downtown Las Vegas, and rightly so. Built in 1941 as the first luxury hotel-casino in Las Vegas, today, it's the longest-running, last remaining family-owned casino in town. Since 2013, it's also been the only existing casino on the National Register of Historic Places, partly for its exterior facade — a prime example of "Spanish Colonial Revival style with a Western flair," en vogue in U.S. architectural design at that time.
After it was built, Bugsy Siegel and some mobster friends purchased El Cortez and ran it for a few years before the original owner, J.K. Houssels, repurchased it. In 1952, Houssels added the now-signature neon arrow and marquee. After multiple expansions, interior renovations, and a few ownership changes, the El Cortez finished a $20 million, multi-year expansion, increasing its gaming area, adding restaurants, and upgrading many rooms throughout the property in 2025. After more than eight decades, the El Cortez boasts one of the oldest, ongoing legacies in Las Vegas.
El Cortez offers a variety of rooms for a most traveling types
There are many reasons people visit Las Vegas. First and foremost, it's the most fun city in America and a renowned tourist destination thanks to the variety of entertainment it offers. Fremont Street hosts a particularly fascinating assortment of people from all backgrounds: Those who are interested in its history, families who wrongly think there's a kid-friendly atmosphere at the Fremont Street Experience, and people who just want to play Blackjack without going broke. El Cortez offers a range of budget to luxury rooms, and no matter what kind of room you book, you'll get access to the flight of El Cortez amenities including free parking, free water bottles, a complimentary drink at the restaurant with a meal purchase, discounts on massages, and the El Cortez Funbook, which includes free game and matched-play coupons, a free drink, and dine-in credit. It's like Christmas in a city that's become notoriously miserly with complimentary items.
Pavilion rooms are the most budget-friendly in El Cortez. They're a simple, amenity-rich single or double room that's comfortable without driving up the price — they start at $71 per night. Described by the property as the "old school experience," the "Original 47" are the rooms that started it all, though they've been updated and modernized with a sleek mid-century aesthetic, with different room configurations, including suites. Sometimes you can book as low as $60 per night during the week or as a last-minute arrival. Tower Premium rooms are part of the tower that was added to El Cortez in 1980. They have been upgraded and modernized, with larger room layouts and offer a choice of mountain or city views. The Cabana Suites have a bold, modern Vegas vibe and a bit more privacy, and that's before you tack on the unavoidable resort/amenity fee.
Gambling and eating are two vital parts of the El Cortez experience
Fremont Street is known for cheaper gambling table buy-ins than on The Strip, meaning you can still ball on a budget. El Cortez has won awards for its gaming, and sometimes you can still play Blackjack for $5 at the preferred 3:2 payout. In 2025, the casino added 10,000 square feet of gaming, including slot machines and a high-limit room. The casino has bars featuring different cocktail menus and drink specials throughout the property.
Prime rib has always held a special spot on the Vegas Strip, and El Cortez offers a daily special at Siegel's 1941 steakhouse for just $19.95 as of this writing. You can also order the best of ostentatious Vegas: a stack of pancakes or lobster bacon mac and cheese, both served all day. Hot Noods is a new, Asian-inspired eatery, featuring noodles from ramen and chow mein to pad Thai, plus vintage neon motifs. Eureka! is quintessentially American, with its small-batch whiskey and coast-to-coast menu inspiration: Burgers, truffle fries, poke, and mac and cheese bites will tide you over while you catch up on sports and sip Kentucky's finest. There's also a Japanese sushi restaurant and a Starbucks on-site, ensuring everyone's caffeinated and satiated.
Another advantage is that Fremont Street is just down the way from the Las Vegas Arts District, a trendy neighborhood full of eclectic art, excellent bars, and yes, more gambling. There's plenty to do in Las Vegas if you make El Cortez your home base, and if you play your cards right, you might even get lucky on a budget. Las Vegas is one of America's top summer destinations for a lot of reasons, with travelers flooding in through Harry Reid International Airport to take advantage of often overlooked spots like this old-school establishment.