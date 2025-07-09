Downtown Las Vegas' Underrated Casino Resort Offers A More Affordable Experience With Low Table Minimums And Luxury

If someone says "Las Vegas," you likely immediately picture The Strip. The Bellagio Fountains curling high to catch the sun, mouth-watering buffets with towers of crab legs, or the newest eye-catching addition in all its digital glory: The Sphere. But the original downtown Las Vegas sits just at the north end of this shimmering stretch on Fremont Street. "Old Vegas," as it's nicknamed, started with the completion of Fremont in 1905 near where the train station was located. Today, it's lined with casinos, hotels, restaurants, plenty of neon, flashing lights, live music stages, and even a zipline. One of the most recognized structures in Old Vegas is the El Cortez, an expansive resort casino with a variety of luxury and premium suites, fine dining, and one of Fremont Street's biggest advantages: affordable gambling.

El Cortez calls itself "the cornerstone" of Downtown Las Vegas, and rightly so. Built in 1941 as the first luxury hotel-casino in Las Vegas, today, it's the longest-running, last remaining family-owned casino in town. Since 2013, it's also been the only existing casino on the National Register of Historic Places, partly for its exterior facade — a prime example of "Spanish Colonial Revival style with a Western flair," en vogue in U.S. architectural design at that time.

After it was built, Bugsy Siegel and some mobster friends purchased El Cortez and ran it for a few years before the original owner, J.K. Houssels, repurchased it. In 1952, Houssels added the now-signature neon arrow and marquee. After multiple expansions, interior renovations, and a few ownership changes, the El Cortez finished a $20 million, multi-year expansion, increasing its gaming area, adding restaurants, and upgrading many rooms throughout the property in 2025. After more than eight decades, the El Cortez boasts one of the oldest, ongoing legacies in Las Vegas.