A Lovely Suburban Massachusetts Town Near Boston Offers Stunning Lake Scenery And Wholesome Vibes
When you live in a tight-knit community like Wakefield, Massachusetts, wholesomeness isn't something you hope for — it's just the way things are. This charming town welcomes visitors with open arms, where neighbors know each other by name and a rare sense of unity is part of everyday life. Just 30 minutes north of the diverse and educational Thompson Island, Wakefield has all the warmth of a small town while keeping big-city conveniences within easy reach. In fact, you could spend the morning wandering through America's oldest public park in Boston and still make it to Wakefield before noon — it's a quick 20-minute drive away. But don't only stop by for the sake of it. Come for the serene strolls by the lake, a lazy afternoon at the park, and that much-needed friendly atmosphere.
Wakefield was initially known as Linn Village back in the 17th century and remained a small farming community for years. It was renamed Wakefield after businessman Cyrus Wakefield in 1868. While no buildings from its early settlement days remain, you can still see history in the town's roads, landscapes, and landmarks from the late 1600s. Some of the oldest surviving properties include the Hartshorne House, built around 1681, and a farmstead on Vernon Street from 1680. Though it has grown since, Wakefield still feels like the cozy town it once was. It's the kind of place that makes you slow down and appreciate the beauty of suburban New England living.
Enjoy water sports and stunning views at Lake Quannapowitt
When you're not busy figuring out the best time to visit nearby Salem to avoid the crowds, you're heading to Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield — a scenic spot that's already less crowded. On some days, you might even have the water all to yourself. This 254-acre lake is the heart of Wakefield, perfect for outdoor lovers and anyone looking for a peaceful escape. Whether you want to walk, jog, bike, or skate, the paved path around the lake offers breathtaking vistas and cool air.
For those who love being on the water, Lake Quannapowitt has plenty of options. Rent a kayak from Wakefield Community Boating and enjoy a quiet ride across the lake. There's a boat ramp at the southwestern end of the lake to launch canoes and kayaks. You can even try your hand at sailing — the Quannapowitt Yacht Club provides lessons to help you get started with your new hobby. Fishing enthusiasts will find the water full of surprises. White perch are the most common, but patient anglers might reel in a massive largemouth bass, yellow perch, or bluegill. And if you're ever in the mood for some competition, you might even catch one of the many races hosted here, from quick 5Ks to intense ultramarathons.
There's also another lake in Wakefield — Crystal Lake — but don't expect to kayak or fish there. As one of the town's water sources, it's unfortunately off-limits for fun. To engage in water sports, stick to Quannapowitt and leave Crystal to do its important job.
This idyllic town keeps it simple and sweet
Despite Lake Quannapowitt being a major draw in Wakefield, there's a lot more to see and do in the town itself. The Wakefield History Museum boasts a rich collection of artifacts from the town's past, from paintings and photographs to rattan furniture and uniforms. After learning about the town's history, there's no better activity than meeting with the people who make Wakefield such a hospitable place. To do exactly that, head to the Wakefield Farmers Market, where more than 40 vendors, including farmers, bakers, and artisans, get together every week. You'll find everything from fresh produce to handmade crafts — but most importantly, enjoy the live music while you do your shopping. The market is open seasonally from mid-June through October.
There's no shortage of green spaces in Wakefield, and the 164-acre Wakefield Town Forest Park is ideal for a morning run, a picnic, or simply relaxing under the trees with a good book. On the other hand, Sullivan Park features a baseball diamond to practice your swing and a large soccer field if you prefer kicking a ball. Beyond the local parks, you'll find more natural gems within driving distance, like World's End in Hingham, with its pristine coastline and some of Massachusetts' best views.