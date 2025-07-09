Maryland's One-Of-A-Kind Beachy State Park Features Fossil-Rich Cliffs, Wetland Hikes, And A Sandy Coast

Although Maryland's only oceanfront park is Assateague State Park, that doesn't mean there's a shortage of beautiful and one-of-a-kind beaches elsewhere in the state. To get to Calvert Cliffs' gorgeous beach area, follow the Red Trail, a 1.8-mile journey from the parking lot. "It's a beautiful hike, one of the best in Maryland in my opinion," said one Redditor in r/Maryland. Along the way, you're treated to views of wetlands, streams, and forests, all leading up to an awe-inspiring view of the Chesapeake Bay and surrounding cliffs.

It's not your standard beach, either. Although, of course, you can enjoy regular beach activities like swimming or sunbathing here, it also just so happens to be a prime spot for fossil hunting. Throughout the Calvert Cliffs area, over 600 different types of fossils have been found, all ranging from 10 to 20 million years old. To hunt for fossils, it can help to bring a panning sifter or colander. Look out for ancient oyster shells from the Miocene era, shark teeth, and other fossils from long-extinct species, like Chesapectens, an extinct scallop.

Keep in mind that the beach is relatively small, so you may want to check the tides beforehand. Visiting during low tide is an ideal time for both fossil collecting and enjoying the beach. Because of safety concerns about possible landslides, it's not possible to visit the area right beneath the cliffs. The beach also has no lifeguards.