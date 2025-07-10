One Of America's Best Chinatowns Is A Unique New England Beauty With A More Intimate Feel

At just 137 acres, Boston's Chinatown is not a leg-testing walk. In fact, its intimate feel is part of the appeal of New England's last surviving historically Chinese neighborhood. But its two-tenths square mile is packed with treasures, making it one of the best Chinatowns across America.

Though not as large as the must-visit, endangered Chinatown in Philadelphia, the Boston neighborhood greets travelers with an ornate paifang, or Chinese archway. Known as the China Trade Gate, it wasn't added to the neighborhood until 1988, but it quickly became a symbol of the city's diversity.

Boston's South Cove came to be a Chinatown in the 1870s, when Chinese men began moving east to evade the rampant racism that they encountered when they arrived on the West Coast. But they were met with hardship in Boston, too. They established laundry businesses when they weren't hired for construction and factory positions. By the 1880s, markets, restaurants, and other businesses were cropping up to serve the growing Chinese population.