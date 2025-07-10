Perched On Cape Ann's Rocky Edge Is A Granite‑scarred Massachusetts Coast Of Tidepools, Trails, And Ocean Views

Located on a peninsula northeast of Salem, Massachusetts, Cape Ann is a cultural hub with access to breathtaking natural landscapes. History buffs and outdoor adventure enthusiasts alike can enjoy all the area, home to popular spots like Gloucester, America's oldest seaport, and the scenic beach town of Rockport. Whether you're looking for a unique day trip from Boston or simply a less crowded coastal escape from Salem, there are plenty of reasons Cape Ann should be on your Massachusetts list.

If you love history, don't miss the war memorials and plaques along Gloucester's Military Heritage and War Memorial Trail, which honors locals who served. Those who follow the path can learn about residents who fought for the United States as far back as 1873. Cape Ann is known to have been quite involved in World War II as a community, sending more than a quarter of its population to join the Army.

Those who head to Cape Ann to enjoy the coastal views, such as the rocky shores and lighthouses, won't be disappointed. Ravenswood Park, near Gloucester, covers 600 acres of land and offers a network of trails that extends 10 miles. For a shorter stroll, head to Rafe's Chasm for its quarter-mile to mile-long trail that reaches both a clifftop and the chasm itself if you take the longer route. Here, you can wander through the winding forest for an easy walk or carefully maneuver over rocks to reach interesting rock formations.