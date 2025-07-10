Perched On Cape Ann's Rocky Edge Is A Granite‑scarred Massachusetts Coast Of Tidepools, Trails, And Ocean Views
Located on a peninsula northeast of Salem, Massachusetts, Cape Ann is a cultural hub with access to breathtaking natural landscapes. History buffs and outdoor adventure enthusiasts alike can enjoy all the area, home to popular spots like Gloucester, America's oldest seaport, and the scenic beach town of Rockport. Whether you're looking for a unique day trip from Boston or simply a less crowded coastal escape from Salem, there are plenty of reasons Cape Ann should be on your Massachusetts list.
If you love history, don't miss the war memorials and plaques along Gloucester's Military Heritage and War Memorial Trail, which honors locals who served. Those who follow the path can learn about residents who fought for the United States as far back as 1873. Cape Ann is known to have been quite involved in World War II as a community, sending more than a quarter of its population to join the Army.
Those who head to Cape Ann to enjoy the coastal views, such as the rocky shores and lighthouses, won't be disappointed. Ravenswood Park, near Gloucester, covers 600 acres of land and offers a network of trails that extends 10 miles. For a shorter stroll, head to Rafe's Chasm for its quarter-mile to mile-long trail that reaches both a clifftop and the chasm itself if you take the longer route. Here, you can wander through the winding forest for an easy walk or carefully maneuver over rocks to reach interesting rock formations.
Don't pass over the tide pools at Halibut Point
For uncrowded views of the stunning landscape, above and below water, head to Halibut Point, a state park on the north side of the peninsula. The 67-acre park is filled with granite stone that dates back more than 400 million years. Unsurprisingly, there's a former quarry, Babson Farm Quarry, adjacent to the park. Though it once sourced the area for stone for buildings, monuments, tunnels, bridges, and more, the quarry is now filled with groundwater. But if you look in pools along the coastline of the park, you'll find them teeming with life.
Tide pools are one of the most interesting facets of visiting this coastal area. Hidden away in shallow pools, hikers can find snails, sea stars, and hermit crabs. If you find a pool where the tidal water is deep enough, you might even be able to find sea urchins. Sometimes spider crabs or small fish like mummichogs swim around in these ecosystems, too. What makes tide pools so exciting is that you never know what you might find. But no matter what is there, remember to leave it as you find it. Don't take rocks or shells home, and don't touch the wildlife.
While you can enjoy Cape Ann and its quaint towns any time of year, it's best to go during the summer and early fall months to enjoy hiking and spotting wildlife in the tide pools.
Getting to Cape Ann and where to stay
Due to its somewhat remote location, most people will need a car to reach Cape Ann. Though some can road trip from other parts of New England, those who must fly into Massachusetts should plan to pick up a car for the duration of their stay. Boston is the closest major city, which means Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) is the closest hub to fly into. From the airport, Cape Ann is about 40 miles away, which means it will take around an hour to reach by car. One benefit of renting a car is that you can make additional stops to and from the peninsula, such as in Salem.
No matter your lodging preferences, you are likely to find just the right accommodations on Cape Ann. For a picturesque stay with a traditional New England feel, book a few nights at the budget-friendly Castle Manor Inn. Enjoy comfortable rooms and a delicious breakfast each morning. Those looking for a beachside luxury option will find it in the Beauport Hotel. Plush rooms, cozy fireplaces, and a pristine pool are just a few of the amenities guests enjoy. The Emerson Inn offers easy access to Halibut Point and stunning sunset views.
Remember to pack your swimsuit for the pool and hiking boots with good traction for exploring the rocky coastline. And don't forget to add another Massachusetts state park to your list of stops to make: Bash Bish Falls has the highest single-drop waterfall in the state to your list of stops to make.