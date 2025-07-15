Sandwiched Between Barcelona And Valencia Is A Mediterranean Beach Town With Ancient Ruins And Secret Coves

Close your eyes and imagine a place where Old World walls echo the Mediterranean lapping against gravel beaches or a town with white-washed buildings and intimate, beautiful coves. The country has plenty of secret paradises with unspoiled beaches, like Cádiz, Spain's "Little Havana," and Peñíscola, located in Spain's Castellón province, is no different. It stands along the Mediterranean Sea, protecting its rich history and wondrous secrets behind medieval walls.

Peñíscola thrives in the summertime. In June, the Fiestas de San Juan feature live music and fireworks, and the pristine beaches are still uncrowded. The sun also sets as late as 10 p.m. in late June to early July, allowing for more daylight to explore the nearby Sierra de Irta Nature Preserve, just a 30-minute drive away. Peñíscola is conveniently located between two of Spain's major coastal locales and their airports, just about 90 miles from Valencia and 140 miles from Barcelona. If you come from the country's capital of Madrid (whose rooftop bars, art museums, and Egyptian temples rival those of NYC), you can drive to the city in about five hours. But to thoroughly explore the area, you'll want to stay at Peñíscola's picturesque villas, hotels, or resorts that overlook the Mediterranean.