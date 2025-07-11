A Secret Town In The Hills Of Tennessee Is Famous For Handmade Guitars, Horses, And Unique Architecture
Tennessee is a state filled to the brim with charming, historic towns full of storybook streets that, when given a proper visit, can transport a passerby back to an earlier era. The city of Wartrace, situated off of I-24 about halfway between Chattanooga and Nashville, is just such a place. Named after various Native American terms for warpath, the town was founded in 1852 as the Wartrace Depot, a supply stop for Tennessee's first railroad. The railroad still runs outside Wartrace's picturesque downtown area which features about 140 buildings listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
The shops and hotels lining Main Street look like they're straight out of "The Last Picture Show." This includes iconic buildings like the Walking Horse Hotel (named after the city's long history with the titular Tennessee-bred animals) and the quaint Wartrace Town Hall. Directly in front of Main Street lies the Wartrace Bandstand, a historic structure that once hosted the local merchants' band but now welcomes everything from local gospel to ice cream suppers. That's not the only musical building the town is known for, as the world-famous Gallagher Guitars shop also calls Wartrace home. From this building to the old-timey gas station at the corner of Main and Vine, Wartrace exudes pure Americana.
Wartrace has a deep history with horses and haunted hotels
Wartrace has a rich history including not only Civil War battle locations but also equestrianism. Once regarded as the cradle of the Tennessee walking horse, the city's lengthy past concerning these animals is best represented by the historic Walking Horse Hotel. Walking horses, once bred for utility, became popular for recreational riding and as show ponies because of their gentle temperament. According to a placard at the Walking Horse Hotel, the nation's first champion Tennessee walking horse, known as Strolling Jim, is buried behind the building. The hotel is said to be deeply haunted — not just by Jim but also by his champion rider Floyd Carothers (one of the hotel's former owners). There have been stories about Carothers' spectral remains supposedly appearing in photographs taken of guests in the hotel.
While the hotel is closed for business these days, there are many ways to learn more about the city's grand history of walking horses. One needs only stroll a little further down Main Street to find the Tennessee Walking Horse National Museum at 27 Main St E. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and admission is free. Groups can schedule tours via email.
Some of the world's most renowned guitars are made in Wartrace
While Wartrace's humble appearance would have you think otherwise, the city has just as much international musical appeal as neighboring spots like the artsy, progressive town of Manchester (home to Bonnaroo) and lavish destinations in Nashville. Wartrace just so happens to contain one of the most sought-after acoustic guitar shops in the world, Gallagher Guitars. A business that spans three generations, Gallagher Guitars ensures the utmost quality of its instruments by sourcing parts from locales as distant as Brazil. This attention to craft has earned the store a loyal legion of customers, including some of Music City's brightest players.
While Wartrace is quite unassuming, it's a real treat to stop by and see. For a great meal, The Iron Horse is a great bet with brick oven pizzas and warm saloon vibes. Visitors can also stay a night in one of the cozy bed & breakfasts nearby. None is more iconic than the Ledford Mill Bed & Breakfast & Antiques (that's right, get an antique while you're there, too).