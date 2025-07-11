A Secret Town In The Hills Of Tennessee Is Famous For Handmade Guitars, Horses, And Unique Architecture

Tennessee is a state filled to the brim with charming, historic towns full of storybook streets that, when given a proper visit, can transport a passerby back to an earlier era. The city of Wartrace, situated off of I-24 about halfway between Chattanooga and Nashville, is just such a place. Named after various Native American terms for warpath, the town was founded in 1852 as the Wartrace Depot, a supply stop for Tennessee's first railroad. The railroad still runs outside Wartrace's picturesque downtown area which features about 140 buildings listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

The shops and hotels lining Main Street look like they're straight out of "The Last Picture Show." This includes iconic buildings like the Walking Horse Hotel (named after the city's long history with the titular Tennessee-bred animals) and the quaint Wartrace Town Hall. Directly in front of Main Street lies the Wartrace Bandstand, a historic structure that once hosted the local merchants' band but now welcomes everything from local gospel to ice cream suppers. That's not the only musical building the town is known for, as the world-famous Gallagher Guitars shop also calls Wartrace home. From this building to the old-timey gas station at the corner of Main and Vine, Wartrace exudes pure Americana.