The Little-Known Reason Plane Lights Are Dimmed During Takeoff And Landing

When you're on a long flight, you have plenty of time to ponder why things on a plane are the way they are. You might wonder what the cabin lights actually indicate, whether you need to worry about the chimes and beeps, or why the flight attendants always dim the lights when it's time to take off or land the plane. The reason why might surprise you. It might seem restful, but it's not actually to soothe plane anxiety — it's a safety procedure that helps flight attendants to see signs of trouble in the event of an emergency.

To find out more, Islands spoke to inspirational author and self-proclaimed explorer at heart Lia Ocampo of Travel and Inspire. In addition to having been a flight attendant herself, Ocampo has been a resource speaker for aspiring cabin crew members. She that dimming the lights is a standard procedure that required during takeoff and landing on almost every flight. While it might seem counterintuitive, Ocampo told us that dimming the lights actually helps flight attendants to see what they need to see. "During an emergency on takeoff or landing, when our eyes are adapted to darkness, the crew and passengers will have better vision to spot hazards like smoke and fire, allowing them to react or act more quickly," she said.