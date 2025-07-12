Boutique Shops And Ferris Wheel Views Make This Maryland Waterfront The Perfect Washington, D.C. Getaway
Nestled along the Potomac River in Prince George's County, Maryland, National Harbor is a vibrant waterfront destination that offers a unique mix of scenic charm and urban excitement. Just 12 miles south of Washington, D.C., this 350-acre development is a hub for shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation. Whether you're planning a fun-filled family vacation or a romantic weekend, National Harbor delivers a memorable experience for everyone. Located just 8 miles away from National Harbor is Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), making it easily accessible for domestic and international travelers alike. From the airport, visitors can reach the harbor via an approximately 15-minute drive, but other transportation options, including bus and shuttle services, are also available.
National Harbor is home to two of Maryland's most resplendent properties, each a AAA Four Diamond-rated hotel. The Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, with its oversized atrium and event spaces, is the largest non-gaming hotel on the East Coast. Additionally, the MGM National Harbor boasts a casino and a 3,000-seat theater, not to mention eye-catching seasonal displays in its expansive conservatory.
The area also includes public art installations, a full-service marina, and a year-round calendar of events, from outdoor concerts to food festivals and holiday celebrations. Visitors can explore nearby attractions like Old Mount Vernon and Old Town Alexandria, both within a 30-minute radius. Also within a half-hour's drive in Chevy Chase is the Joke Phone, Washington D.C.'s quirkiest attraction that's quickly becoming one of the city's most talked-about tourist spots. Whether you're sipping coffee by the river, catching a live performance, or simply watching the boats drift by, National Harbor's walkable layout and waterfront views make it perfect for both bracing afternoons and relaxing evenings. And as you'll read below, no visit to National Harbor is complete without experiencing its shops and Ferris wheel.
Boutique bliss beckons at National Harbor
Love to shop? National Harbor is unequivocally a retail paradise. The Waterfront District is at the heart of the shopping scene, offering an impressive collection of boutique stores, local artisans, and specialty shops. Here, visitors can browse everything from home décor and handcrafted jewelry to fashion-forward apparel and unique gifts, appealing to all tastes.
National Harbor also celebrates Black-owned and women-owned businesses, making it a destination where shopping supports community and culture. One standout is ZAAF Collection, a boutique founded by Ethiopian-born designer Abai Schulze, which features luxury leather goods that celebrate Africa's rich cultural heritage and craftsmanship. Another gem is MahoganyBooks, which champions voices of the African diaspora through its curated selection. These shops not only offer high-quality products but also tell incredibly powerful stories through their merchandise. Tanger Outlets National Harbor is home to 85 designer and brand-name stores. Shoppers can score deals on favorites like Nike, Coach, Michael Kors, and Kate Spade. Whether you're picking up a souvenir or indulging in a full-blown retail therapy session, the sheer variety and quality of offerings are nothing short of impressive.
Beyond the storefronts, the shopping experience is enhanced by the harbor's open-air design and picturesque backdrop. Wide promenades, river breezes, and features like "The Awakening" aluminum sculpture create a relaxed, inviting atmosphere. Seasonal artisan markets and pop-up events often feature live music and gourmet treats, turning a mere shopping trip into an all-out sensory experience. Shopping is more than a transaction — it's an experience that fuses style, story, and setting into one unforgettable outing for people of all ages. And while National Harbor may not be able to call itself the world's largest open-air shopping mall, it certainly gives the competition a run for its money.
National Harbor promises fantastic Ferris wheel views
Chances are you've had a memorable Ferris wheel ride in your lifetime, whether close to home or on your travels. Perhaps it involved a once-in-a-lifetime experience like trying out the world's only Ferris wheel sauna, SkySauna, in Finland. Whether you're in Maryland on a romantic escape or to experience the cultural treasures of the nation's capital, the 180-foot Capital Wheel, which towers above the Potomac River, is a can't-miss attraction. Offering stunning city views that look like they're right out of a postcard, it is the only observation wheel in the world equipped with its advanced lighting technology. From climate-controlled gondolas that are perfect in every season, riders can pinpoint landmarks like the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument, among several others. General admission is $18 for adults, while kids aged 3 to 11 get in for $14.50. There are also a number of packages you can avail of to score a great value on food, photos, and fun.
Speaking of the little ones, they will absolutely love Spirit Park Carousel, a great place to celebrate a birthday, graduation, or other special event. The 36-foot carousel is adorned with animals and creates the feeling of being in a local amusement park, with a nearby playground and snack area sure to keep children engaged throughout.
Adjacent to the wheel is the Flight Deck, a waterfront lounge where you can cast your worries aside and savor cocktails and snacks as the sun sets over the Potomac. Be sure to stop in and unwind here before or after your ride. Opening daily for the summer, the deck also hosts seasonal events like live music nights, adding to the festive atmosphere. Undoubtedly, with so much to see and do, National Harbor makes a spectacular setting for proposals, parties, and Instagram-worthy selfies.