Nestled along the Potomac River in Prince George's County, Maryland, National Harbor is a vibrant waterfront destination that offers a unique mix of scenic charm and urban excitement. Just 12 miles south of Washington, D.C., this 350-acre development is a hub for shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreation. Whether you're planning a fun-filled family vacation or a romantic weekend, National Harbor delivers a memorable experience for everyone. Located just 8 miles away from National Harbor is Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), making it easily accessible for domestic and international travelers alike. From the airport, visitors can reach the harbor via an approximately 15-minute drive, but other transportation options, including bus and shuttle services, are also available.

National Harbor is home to two of Maryland's most resplendent properties, each a AAA Four Diamond-rated hotel. The Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, with its oversized atrium and event spaces, is the largest non-gaming hotel on the East Coast. Additionally, the MGM National Harbor boasts a casino and a 3,000-seat theater, not to mention eye-catching seasonal displays in its expansive conservatory.

The area also includes public art installations, a full-service marina, and a year-round calendar of events, from outdoor concerts to food festivals and holiday celebrations. Visitors can explore nearby attractions like Old Mount Vernon and Old Town Alexandria, both within a 30-minute radius. Also within a half-hour's drive in Chevy Chase is the Joke Phone, Washington D.C.'s quirkiest attraction that's quickly becoming one of the city's most talked-about tourist spots. Whether you're sipping coffee by the river, catching a live performance, or simply watching the boats drift by, National Harbor's walkable layout and waterfront views make it perfect for both bracing afternoons and relaxing evenings. And as you'll read below, no visit to National Harbor is complete without experiencing its shops and Ferris wheel.