This Tiny Texas Port Is A Fishing Paradise With A Wild Coastline, Gulf Coast Breezes, And Roaming Deer
Texas might be a massive state dotted with desert landscapes, but The Lone Star State is also filled with places to enjoy its coastal tropical savannahs and even catch your dinner with a fishing rod. If you're looking for a picturesque oceanside getaway with plenty of peace and quiet, add Port Mansfield on the state's southern coast to your list.
Port Mansfield — named after U.S. Representative Joseph J. Mansfield and not famous Texan actress Jayne Mansfield — is centered around its eponymous port, but the area remains sparsely inhabited with a total town population of 157 as of 2023 U.S. Census estimates. Because its waters remain largely untouched, Port Mansfield is popular among sport fishermen looking to catch redfish and speckled trout in the Laguna Madre lagoon and deep sea anglers wanting to explore the Gulf of Mexico. And if you'd rather stay planted on terra firma, there's plenty of pristine coastline to soak in the calming Gulf breeze and maybe get up close and personal with a pack of deer; in fact, the famously friendly white-tailed deer here outnumber the human residents.
The closest international airport accessible by passenger aircraft is Valley International Airport about 45 minutes away in Harlingen. McAllen International Airport and Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport are both about a 75-minute drive away. If you're looking for a fun layover before or after your visit to Port Mansfield, spend some time in Brownsville, an affordable tropical paradise on Texas' Gulf Coast. All airports offer rental car services. Lodging is available in Port Mansfield via Airbnb or at local hotels like Sunset House Motel. Whether you've got a fishing rod or a beach umbrella in your hand, chances are you'll leave Port Mansfield satisfied with your stay.
Book a fishing trip unlike any other
If you're a fisher visiting Port Mansfield and you don't BYOB (bring your own boat), you'll either have to wade out into the Laguna Madre lagoon yourself to catch fish on foot or book a trip with an outfitter to make some catches out in the Gulf or in the lagoon. For wade fishing, there's plenty of shallow coastline to walk out from, as well as piers at Laguna Point Recreation Area and Fred Stone Park if you don't want to get wet.
Port Mansfield is packed with fishing charter companies, though you'll need to contact them ahead of time to set up a trip. Take your pick from local outfitters like Reel Action Charter Services, Reel Obsession Sport Fishing, Fairwater Charters, and Tail Chaser Charters. Trips can also be booked with local guides using Captain Experiences or FishingBooker. Rods, reels, and tackle are provided, but feel free to bring your vacation fishing gear if you'd prefer using your own instead of rentals.
At the time of writing, an 11-hour trolling charter with Reel Obsession Sport Fishing, for example, costs $2,500 for up to six people, a 10-hour tuna fishing trip will run you $2,600 for up to six people, and a 14-hour swordfish excursion with the outfitter reaches $3,000 for a group of five. While it might seem steep, you can make it affordable by splitting it amongst a group. If you can't afford to break the bank that much, check out one of the half-day trips instead. One inshore trip for two people runs you $450 for three hours, $550 for five hours, and $750 for seven hours, ensuring you can get out on the water for between $225 and $375.
Get up close and personal with local wildlife
Looking to get away from the ocean and spend as much time as possible with critters on land? It's possible you'll come across deer and turkeys wandering around town or spot the occasional javelina or quail poking around. If you're lucky, you might even see an ocelot, one of the most breathtaking big cats in North America. Despite being numerous in its range throughout the Americas and the Caribbean, the animal is now endangered in the U.S. The country's remaining ocelots totaling fewer than 100 in southeast Texas, making Port Mansfield a one-of-a-kind "last chance tourism" destination.
The Laguna Point Recreation Area offers a great vantage point overlooking the Laguna Madre with open space for animals to roam freely. To immerse yourself in nature even more deeply, drive south for about an hour to Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, the Lower Rio Grande Valley's biggest conservation reserve. Here, you can get lost trails and spend time at the visitor center learning about local inhabitants like the endangered ocelot.