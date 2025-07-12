This Tiny Texas Port Is A Fishing Paradise With A Wild Coastline, Gulf Coast Breezes, And Roaming Deer

Texas might be a massive state dotted with desert landscapes, but The Lone Star State is also filled with places to enjoy its coastal tropical savannahs and even catch your dinner with a fishing rod. If you're looking for a picturesque oceanside getaway with plenty of peace and quiet, add Port Mansfield on the state's southern coast to your list.

Port Mansfield — named after U.S. Representative Joseph J. Mansfield and not famous Texan actress Jayne Mansfield — is centered around its eponymous port, but the area remains sparsely inhabited with a total town population of 157 as of 2023 U.S. Census estimates. Because its waters remain largely untouched, Port Mansfield is popular among sport fishermen looking to catch redfish and speckled trout in the Laguna Madre lagoon and deep sea anglers wanting to explore the Gulf of Mexico. And if you'd rather stay planted on terra firma, there's plenty of pristine coastline to soak in the calming Gulf breeze and maybe get up close and personal with a pack of deer; in fact, the famously friendly white-tailed deer here outnumber the human residents.

The closest international airport accessible by passenger aircraft is Valley International Airport about 45 minutes away in Harlingen. McAllen International Airport and Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport are both about a 75-minute drive away. If you're looking for a fun layover before or after your visit to Port Mansfield, spend some time in Brownsville, an affordable tropical paradise on Texas' Gulf Coast. All airports offer rental car services. Lodging is available in Port Mansfield via Airbnb or at local hotels like Sunset House Motel. Whether you've got a fishing rod or a beach umbrella in your hand, chances are you'll leave Port Mansfield satisfied with your stay.