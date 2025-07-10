Colorado's Wine Country Road Trip Samples Sweeping Vineyards, Mountain Views, And Charming Towns

Lofty mountains will be the leitmotif of your Colorado wine country road trip. You will definitely want to stop at Mount Garfield, a notable sandstone summit in the Book Cliffs. Although it is famous for its challenging hikes, it's not impossible to climb. Get lost — not literally — in its nearly 7,000-foot altitude and steeprocky paths as you watch wild mustangs passing by. And if you're planning to walk up to the peak, you will want to avoid the scorching sun during the summer months, but if you prefer to marvel from a distance, the view is mesmerizing.

Though not the most towering mountains in the United States, Grand Mesa peaks still offer scenic views, and as the saying goes, good things come in small packages. Crater Peak is not as small as you may think, though. Rising to an elevation of 11,333 feet above sea level, it offers leisure opportunities such as horse riding, biking, and challenging hikes. If you are in good company with your four-legged friend, Leon Peak is a pet-friendly hiking trail and is a demanding and rough footpath that will reward you with a stunning panorama.

California is not the only place where you can take a romantic stroll through fields of lavender; Palisade's Sage Creation Organic Farm also provides a fragrant, lovey-dovey experience. You can hand-pick your lavender bouquet in this family-run farm and browse their lavender-based selection of products for body care or cooking. This lovely purple plant is recognized for its relaxation properties, and yoga classes organized at the farm can enhance your experience. Within the West Elks area, visit Paonia, a small town well-known for its cherries and its three-day festival celebrating this delicious fruit, accompanied by fireworks and fireplaces.