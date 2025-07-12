Virginia Beach's Charming Coastal Neighborhood Combines Nature Trails, Lake Views, And City Access

Virginia is rich in undiscovered hidden gems, like Middle Peninsula, a serene island full of natural beauty and seafood, and Bayside is another such destination that seems like it's just waiting to be discovered. Perched gracefully on the shores of Lake Smith, the charming coastal neighborhood is a haven for nature-lovers, offering endless opportunities for hiking, kayaking, fishing, and birdwatching. Wrapped around over two miles of lakefront, you'll discover well-maintained walking trails winding through thick canopy of lush green forest. Thanks to its close proximity to Chesapeake Bay, an important breeding area for bald eagles, you might even be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of these impressive predators while exploring the trails.

The Lake Lawson and Lake Smith Natural Area provides ample opportunity for bass fishing, with well-maintained fishing and overlook platforms dotted around the shore. Beloved by both boat and shore anglers, the lake is also filled with white catfish, bluegill, and white perch, among several other fish species. Bear in mind, however, that boat permits are essential before heading out on the lake. Besides fishing, the peaceful natural surroundings are perfect for a family day out in nature. The 1.6 miles Lake Lawson Loop Trail is manageable for all abilities with wide, well-maintained paths that make it wheelchair accessible. From here, you can enjoy stunning views of the scenic lake. Four-legged friends are welcome on the trail too, but you have to keep them on a leash. Along the way, you'll pass picnic tables, lakeside benches, and even a playground for the little ones, giving you plenty of opportunity to slow down and connect with nature.