Virginia Beach's Charming Coastal Neighborhood Combines Nature Trails, Lake Views, And City Access
A charming neighborhood tucked away in the East Coast city of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Bayside is a haven for those seeking the tranquility of nature while still enjoying easy access to the city. Located close to US Route 13 and US Route 60, Bayside is easy to access from major destinations across the United States, especially if you have access to a car. Meanwhile, Norfolk International Airport is just a 15 minute drive away, with bus services operating between the airport, downtown Virginia Beach, and the Bayside neighborhood. Still, this quiet borough still manages to feel hidden away from the chaos of the outside world.
Set on the shores of Chesapeake Bay, the largest estuary in the United States, and Lake Smith, Bayside retains a strong connection to the natural world, with fishing, birdwatching, and lakeside trails in abundance. It is also just a 10-minute drive away from the eponymous Virginia Beach, known as the "world's longest stretch of pleasure beach," thanks to its golden sands and calm waters, scenic boardwalk, and variety of options for food, drinks, and entertainment.
Bayside's scenic lakeside setting
Virginia is rich in undiscovered hidden gems, like Middle Peninsula, a serene island full of natural beauty and seafood, and Bayside is another such destination that seems like it's just waiting to be discovered. Perched gracefully on the shores of Lake Smith, the charming coastal neighborhood is a haven for nature-lovers, offering endless opportunities for hiking, kayaking, fishing, and birdwatching. Wrapped around over two miles of lakefront, you'll discover well-maintained walking trails winding through thick canopy of lush green forest. Thanks to its close proximity to Chesapeake Bay, an important breeding area for bald eagles, you might even be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of these impressive predators while exploring the trails.
The Lake Lawson and Lake Smith Natural Area provides ample opportunity for bass fishing, with well-maintained fishing and overlook platforms dotted around the shore. Beloved by both boat and shore anglers, the lake is also filled with white catfish, bluegill, and white perch, among several other fish species. Bear in mind, however, that boat permits are essential before heading out on the lake. Besides fishing, the peaceful natural surroundings are perfect for a family day out in nature. The 1.6 miles Lake Lawson Loop Trail is manageable for all abilities with wide, well-maintained paths that make it wheelchair accessible. From here, you can enjoy stunning views of the scenic lake. Four-legged friends are welcome on the trail too, but you have to keep them on a leash. Along the way, you'll pass picnic tables, lakeside benches, and even a playground for the little ones, giving you plenty of opportunity to slow down and connect with nature.
Convenient access to downtown Virginia Beach
You might already know that Virginia Beach is one of the best East Coast beach towns to visit, but we bet you've never even considered venturing into Bayside while you're here. Despite feeling like a natural oasis secluded miles away from the hustle and bustle of city life, this peaceful corner of Virginia Beach also enjoys convenient access to the vibrant downtown area. In just 10 minutes, you can reach the bustling town center with its high-end shopping outlets, dining pavilions, and lively entertainment. Local restaurants like the AAA Four Diamond-rated Terrapin showcase fresh fish and seafood sourced directly from the Atlantic Ocean and Chesapeake Bay, complemented by farm-fresh produce sourced from nearby farms. If you're in the mood for regional flavors, local spots such as The Rustic Spoon are renowned for their classic American comfort food.
Besides its thriving dining scene, downtown Virginia Beach is also a haven for shopping, with various high-end boutiques, well-known brands, and local businesses operating in the area. Head to Town Center or Lynnhaven Mall for all your shopping needs or check out Bayside Artisan Shoppes for local craft, gifts, and souvenirs. When it comes to entertainment, the state-of-the-art Sandler Center for the Performing Arts is a must-visit. Welcoming performers and artists from various disciplines and destinations, the program is always packed with exciting performances, from orchestras to comedy, live music to theater.