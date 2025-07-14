One Of Arizona's Tallest Waterfalls Drops Like A Dream Into A Thrilling Canyon Carved By Time
Descend at your own risk. That's the first thing to know about this Arizona waterfall experience. Pack your patience, plenty of water, and a bold sense of adventure. The reward for navigating a competitive reservation process and meticulously packing the right gear? Colors so vivid you might think they're fake — teal pools, maroon cliffs, and lush green plants. And while the iconic Havasu Falls often gets the spotlight, it's Mooney Falls that dares you to conquer fear and test your limits. Plus, this waterfall holds the key to yet another amazing waterfall.
Carved over millennia by water and time, Havasu Canyon is a natural wonder and a sacred homeland to the Havasupai people. This is their land, and they've chosen to share it, but you must follow their rules. Dropping nearly 200 feet, Mooney Falls is the tallest waterfall in the Havasupai Reservation and, by most accounts, one of the most dramatic. The journey isn't cheap and it's certainly not easy, but many Tripadvisor reviewers have said that it's well worth the effort. You can add this trip to your Arizona bucket list, along with driving the only road that takes you to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
Obtaining your permit and making reservations
To obtain your permit, you'll need to create an account on the Havasupai Reservations website and choose either a camping or lodge option. At the time of this writing, camping costs $455 per person per three nights (the minimum stay), while the Supai Lodge runs $2,227 per room (up to four people) for the three nights. The permit is included with your reservation.
Reservations typically open for the entire year in February and can sell out in minutes. However, if you're flexible with your dates, you can log in regularly to check for cancellations, which result in openings popping up pretty frequently. Be aware that temperatures during summer can be extreme, often reaching triple digits. Be sure to review all your trip details and rules carefully before you go so you're well prepared.
Though part of the greater Grand Canyon geological system, Havasu Canyon is its own distinct side canyon located west of Grand Canyon National Park. It is not managed by the National Park Service, but by the sovereign Havasupai Tribe. This remote area is a little more than a three-hour drive from both Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim as well as from Las Vegas, Nevada. You'll start your journey in Seligman, at the Grand Canyon Caverns Inn, where you're required to check in before beginning your Havasupai adventure. The inn reopened in June 2025 after a three-year closure, and it's worth a visit in its own right — they even offer a suite 21 stories underground, billed as the deepest hotel room in the world.
More planning tips for your Mooney Falls adventure
Once you've secured your reservation and checked in, you'll head to the Hualapai Hilltop Trailhead on the first day of your trip, about an hour's drive from the Grand Canyon Caverns Inn. From the trailhead, prepare for an eight-mile hike to the village of Supai, where you can check into your room if you're staying at the lodge. If you're camping, you'll have two more miles to hike to reach the campground. Spend the remainder of your first day resting, splashing in the creek, and fueling up. On your second day, wake up early and head to Mooney Falls, less than a mile from the campground. You'll see the falls from above, but the real accomplishment is getting to the bottom. The descent involves navigating steep tunnels, ladders, and a sheer cliffside by holding onto chains and cables bolted onto the rock. Bring gloves to protect your hands.
Once you reach the bottom — congratulations on facing your fear! — you can wade in the water, take photos, and soak in the views. From here, you can continue on to Beaver Falls, or even hike farther downstream to the confluence of Havasu Creek with the Colorado River — a dramatic sight. After completing this epic adventure, you'll have one more night in the campground or lodge before beginning the eight-mile hike back out to the trailhead. Make sure you've saved enough energy for the steep climb! If you don't want to haul your stuff, pack mules can be reserved in advance for another $400, round trip. Helicopter rides between Supai and the trailhead are also available for $100 per person each way and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, weather permitting. The helicopter ride between the village and hilltop takes around 15 minutes.