One Of Arizona's Tallest Waterfalls Drops Like A Dream Into A Thrilling Canyon Carved By Time

To obtain your permit, you'll need to create an account on the Havasupai Reservations website and choose either a camping or lodge option. At the time of this writing, camping costs $455 per person per three nights (the minimum stay), while the Supai Lodge runs $2,227 per room (up to four people) for the three nights. The permit is included with your reservation.

Reservations typically open for the entire year in February and can sell out in minutes. However, if you're flexible with your dates, you can log in regularly to check for cancellations, which result in openings popping up pretty frequently. Be aware that temperatures during summer can be extreme, often reaching triple digits. Be sure to review all your trip details and rules carefully before you go so you're well prepared.

Though part of the greater Grand Canyon geological system, Havasu Canyon is its own distinct side canyon located west of Grand Canyon National Park. It is not managed by the National Park Service, but by the sovereign Havasupai Tribe. This remote area is a little more than a three-hour drive from both Grand Canyon Village on the South Rim as well as from Las Vegas, Nevada. You'll start your journey in Seligman, at the Grand Canyon Caverns Inn, where you're required to check in before beginning your Havasupai adventure. The inn reopened in June 2025 after a three-year closure, and it's worth a visit in its own right — they even offer a suite 21 stories underground, billed as the deepest hotel room in the world.