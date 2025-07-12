Illinois' Artsy City Outside Of Chicago On Lake Michigan's Shores Has Waterfront Charm And Top-Rated Golf

Large cities like Chicago often get all the attention. While there's certainly lots to do there, you don't want to overlook the hidden gems nearby either. Take, for example, Waukegan, Illinois. Just up the coast from Chicago, this charming waterfront town offers visitors art, top-rated golf, and an incredible beach. So, if you're thinking of exploring another charming Illinois city along Lake Michigan's shiny shores this year, consider adding Waukegan to your itinerary.

Waukegan is situated along Lake Michigan, north of Chicago. If you're driving from Chicago, it can take about an hour and a half to get there. This town of roughly 90,000 people may not be as famous as its big-city counterpart, but there's no shortage of activities for all types of visitors. Whether you're an art fan, a golf aficionado, or you just love spending time on Lake Michigan, we'll break down how you can experience all that this vibrant Midwest town has to offer.