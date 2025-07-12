Illinois' Artsy City Outside Of Chicago On Lake Michigan's Shores Has Waterfront Charm And Top-Rated Golf
Large cities like Chicago often get all the attention. While there's certainly lots to do there, you don't want to overlook the hidden gems nearby either. Take, for example, Waukegan, Illinois. Just up the coast from Chicago, this charming waterfront town offers visitors art, top-rated golf, and an incredible beach. So, if you're thinking of exploring another charming Illinois city along Lake Michigan's shiny shores this year, consider adding Waukegan to your itinerary.
Waukegan is situated along Lake Michigan, north of Chicago. If you're driving from Chicago, it can take about an hour and a half to get there. This town of roughly 90,000 people may not be as famous as its big-city counterpart, but there's no shortage of activities for all types of visitors. Whether you're an art fan, a golf aficionado, or you just love spending time on Lake Michigan, we'll break down how you can experience all that this vibrant Midwest town has to offer.
Waukegan's art and golf scenes
Waukegan loves its art — so much so that they have an art walk every month. Their aptly named "Art Wauk" happens in Downtown Waukegan on the third Saturday of each month from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This interactive experience showcases art exhibits at different venues and galleries in the area. If the performing arts are more your thing, though, Waukegan has that covered, too. The city's Genesee Theatre is where you'll catch professional Broadway shows, music acts, and comedians. There's also the Jack Benny Center for the Arts, which hosts classes for kids and adults in all kinds of categories, including music, dance, and theater.
Another reason to visit Waukegan is for the golfing, not unlike this underrated Lake Michigan town, where world-class golf and beaches collide. The city is home to several impressive golf courses: Bonnie Brook Golf Course and Glen Flora Country Club. Bonnie Brook is regularly considered a top-50 golf course in the Chicago area. Meanwhile, Glen Flora is a century-old venue that offers a fantastic golf experience near Lake Michigan with the luxurious amenities of a country club.
Enjoy Waukegan Beach on Lake Michigan
Another perk to visiting Waukegan, Illinois, is the beach. Situated on Lake Michigan, Waukegan Municipal Beach is a mile-long space for visitors to enjoy all kinds of beach-friendly activities such as boating, swimming, sunbathing, volleyball, and more. Unlike some other beaches, Waukegan Beach is open year-round from sunrise to sunset. However, anyone who wants to take full advantage of this one-of-a-kind urban Midwest beach gem should aim to visit in summer when it's warmest.
If you plan to access Waukegan Beach via car, just know that they charge parking fees during summer on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays. However, there are exceptions for certain groups, such as veterans, military members, first responders, and anyone with a Waukegan city sticker. While Waukegan Beach makes for a great day trip from Chicago due to its proximity, some folks may prefer to make a weekend getaway out of it. The good news here is that the city is home to multiple hotels from well-known brands, including Marriott, Holiday Inn, Wyndham, and more.