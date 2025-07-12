Arizona's Hidden Glamping Resort Is A Glorious Grand Canyon Getaway Known For Wildlife And Stargazing

Arizona boasts some of the best stargazing in the country. No, really: Tucson is one of the top destinations in the world for the activity, and just 250 miles north, Flagstaff has been designated the world's first International Dark Sky Community, making it the perfect place for glimpsing the Milky Way with the naked eye. Twenty-three miles east of Flagstaff, off I-40 and tucked 8 or so miles down an unpaved, rural road into the desert sagebrush, you'll find Backland Luxury Camping, Arizona's highest-rated glamping destination.

Nestled on a beautiful 160-acre spread of quiet wilderness, this eco-resort blends sustainable design with high-end comfort, helping glampers experience nature and adventure off the beaten path, without ever roughing it. Backland features 10 private luxury units, each set at least 75 feet apart from each other, with forest-facing views. Rates range from about $400 to $650 per night. Each unit is insulated, with en-suite full bathroom and shower with instant hot water and eco-toiletries, 120v electricity, panoramic windows, luxury linens on King-sized beds, a coffeemaker, mini fridge, microwave, and outdoor patio.

Guests can enjoy a complimentary breakfast in the on-site restaurant, relax in the central lodge, hike nearby trails, and paddle an 8-acre pond for kayaking. And, of course, stargaze. There is also an ADA-accessible unit. There's no Wi-Fi in the rooms (though you can access Wi-Fi in the lodge), nor TVs, encouraging guests to unplug, without ever being out of touch in case of emergencies. In fact, upon booking, the property will send you a voice note map to help find the campsite, as it's, well, in the middle of nowhere. For the ultimate glamping experience, the Sky Suite even includes an overhead window, so you can stargaze from bed.