Phoenix's Hidden Spot Explodes With Bats At Sunset Offering Arizona's Most Unique Urban Wildlife Viewing
Many wild places in America, such as the Tennessee River's mystical NickJack Cave, offer close encounters with bats. Others — like Austin's bat-filled Congress Bridge — allow for you to witness these winged mammals without even leaving the city. The same can be said for Phoenix's famous bat cave, where between 10,000 and 20,000 Mexican free-tailed bats offer the residents of the Valley of the Sun an unforgettable wildlife experience every year.
In March, when spring rolls in, these migrating bats return to their temporary home just north of 40th Street and Camelback Road. The bat cave is actually a seven-mile long underground flood ditch where the bats patiently wait for the sun to set before flying out into the night in search of mosquitoes. This spectacle can be enjoyed all the way into October, with the best viewing months being June through August. If you're willing to face the summer heat and fly into Phoenix for this wonderfully batty experience, then the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) — where you may be picked up by a driverless car if you call an Uber — is your best option for reaching Phoenix's bat cave.
How to find the bat-viewing locations
A flood ditch might sound a little bit unnerving or even dangerous, especially if you're traveling with children. But worry not, as you don't really need to stand right at the entrance of the tunnel to witness the nightly show. There are two places where you can comfortably witness Phoenix's bats. The overall best viewing spot is at the one marked Phoenix Bat Cave on Google Maps at the south end of the flood tunnel, where a fence is visible. This fence is actually great for preventing kids or anyone else from falling down into the tunnel while allowing for an exciting and unforgettable bat-viewing experience. The Phoenix Bat Cave can be reached by walking on the north side of the Arizona Canal near 40th Street and Camelback. Be sure to faithfully follow the signs set up by the Arizona Game and Fish Department to avoid getting disoriented. The signs are also great for learning a little bit more about the bats. Parking is also available in the area.
If you feel that you'd be safer watching the bats from a different location, then head toward the second viewpoint at the southern corner of 24th Street and Biltmore Circle. This is located just eight minutes away by car or about a 40-minute walk from the Phoenix Bat Cave spot on Google Maps. An advantage of the Biltmore Circle location is that it might be a bit easier to find a parking space here as opposed to at the Phoenix Bat Cave spot, where it tends to get a bit crowded.
Important things to know about the bat-viewing experience and general area
Visitors are advised to arrive at their chosen bat viewing location by roughly 6:30 p.m. That way you will have plenty of time to park and walk over before the bats start to fly away from the tunnel. It is recommended that you bring comfortable shoes and clothes to fully enjoy the experience. A flashlight, water, and some snacks are also a good idea. Be sure to bring some bug spray, too, as mosquitoes are also coming to this show. Besides bats, the canal is also home to wildlife such as nighthawks, adding to an even more wonderful experience if you happen to see them.
As for nearby hotels, The Hermosa Inn (a three-minute drive) offers rooms with rates per night starting at around $240 at the time of writing, while a cheaper option just five minutes from the bat cave is the AC Hotel Phoenix Biltmore starting at around $150 per night. It's important to note that hotel prices in Phoenix fluctuate quite a bit depending on the season, with the summer months being slightly more affordable due to the high temperatures.