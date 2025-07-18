Phoenix's Hidden Spot Explodes With Bats At Sunset Offering Arizona's Most Unique Urban Wildlife Viewing

A flood ditch might sound a little bit unnerving or even dangerous, especially if you're traveling with children. But worry not, as you don't really need to stand right at the entrance of the tunnel to witness the nightly show. There are two places where you can comfortably witness Phoenix's bats. The overall best viewing spot is at the one marked Phoenix Bat Cave on Google Maps at the south end of the flood tunnel, where a fence is visible. This fence is actually great for preventing kids or anyone else from falling down into the tunnel while allowing for an exciting and unforgettable bat-viewing experience. The Phoenix Bat Cave can be reached by walking on the north side of the Arizona Canal near 40th Street and Camelback. Be sure to faithfully follow the signs set up by the Arizona Game and Fish Department to avoid getting disoriented. The signs are also great for learning a little bit more about the bats. Parking is also available in the area.

If you feel that you'd be safer watching the bats from a different location, then head toward the second viewpoint at the southern corner of 24th Street and Biltmore Circle. This is located just eight minutes away by car or about a 40-minute walk from the Phoenix Bat Cave spot on Google Maps. An advantage of the Biltmore Circle location is that it might be a bit easier to find a parking space here as opposed to at the Phoenix Bat Cave spot, where it tends to get a bit crowded.