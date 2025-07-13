What Does It Mean To Book A Fifth-Freedom Flight?

When booking flights, geography limits our choices to certain airlines. Search for a flight from the U.S. to London, and American carriers like United, American, and Delta will be vying with British names like British Airways and Virgin Atlantic for your business. It's far less likely to find Korean Air or Malaysia Airlines operating a transatlantic route — simply because they're not based in either of those countries. But there are exceptions. "Fifth-freedom" routes are a loophole within the industry that allows passengers to fly international routes with an airline not based in either country.

Fifth-freedom sounds like part of a constitution. And it kind of is. Back in commercial aviation's early days, basic ground rules were set up allowing specific "freedoms" for airlines to operate under. The fifth of these, allows "the right or privilege, in respect of scheduled international air services, granted by one state to another state to put down and to take on, in the territory of the first state, traffic coming from or destined to a third state". In short, an aircraft can land in one country, take on new passengers, and fly to another, as long as its home country is the origin or destination.

For example, if a British Airways flight from London flew to the Bahamas, it could then fly on to Mexico City — home of the world's only Michelin-starred taco — before returning to the U.K., taking on and disembarking passengers at each stop. The Bahamas-to-Mexico segment is the fifth-freedom flight in this itinerary. These flights offer a number of benefits to both the travelers and the airlines.