How Worried About Piranha Attacks Should You Really Be On A South American Vacation?

If you do find yourself in the water with piranhas while you're on vacation in South America, will they eat you alive? As exciting as the stories about ravenous monster fish are, they aren't very accurate. In reality, if you were to wade into a pool of piranhas, the fish would probably ignore you — or actively avoid you.

While piranhas definitely eat meat, they usually only hunt for little animals, like smaller fish, frogs, and bugs. They aren't even obligate carnivores; they eat plant matter, too. If something larger, like a person, dies or is dying and thrashing in the water, hungry fish will certainly take a bite, but healthy travelers aren't usually at risk. In fact, while injuries have happened and human bodies have been scavenged by these fish, it's unclear whether or not a living person has actually been killed by piranhas.

Even if hungry piranhas are unlikely to swarm you and eat you alive, they do have some serious teeth and a powerful bite. You definitely don't want one to chomp down on your feet. Horrifically, that's exactly what happened to one little girl in Brazil, who lost two toes to a piranha in a popular swimming lake called Lago Sul and had to be rushed to the hospital. In another incident, eight tourists were bitten by piranhas near their resort near Manaus. In most cases, though, these injuries are not particularly severe and the fish didn't go in for another bite. In fact, according to a Newsweek report, those bitten shared that while they felt some pain, they didn't realize it was a bite until they got out of the water and heard others had been bitten.