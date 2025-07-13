One Of Texas' Best-Kept Secrets Is A Quiet City With Riverfront Trails, A Spanish Fortress, And Timeless Charm
There's much more to Texas than Houston, Dallas, and Austin. As the second-largest state in the country, the Lone Star State impresses you with cowboy culture, tender barbecues in foodie cities like "Texas' BBQ Capital," Lockhart, and under-the-radar gems like the remote Big Bend National Park. When you're road-tripping in the south of Texas, you have to add Goliad to your itinerary. This underrated destination isn't your average small-town pit stop. From ancient fort complexes and historic sites to 18th-century Spanish Colonial missions, Goliad is a treasure trove of cultural attractions. With the San Antonio River flowing alongside the city, you can rely on green spaces to provide that much-needed peace of mind.
History buffs have definitely heard of Goliad. The state's third-oldest city was the battleground for the Spanish and Mexicans in 1821, and the infamous Goliad Massacre in 1836, when the Mexican Army executed hundreds of Texan prisoners of war. Nowadays, the city hosts an annual event reenacting the Battle of Coleto, which caused the carnage. To see how it all went down, all you have to do is fly into San Antonio International Airport, then hit the road for an hour and 45 minutes to get to Goliad. The drive from Austin is a little over two hours, whereas Houston is 2.5 hours away. Corpus Christi is closer — an hour and 15 minutes — so you might consider flying here.
Finding a place to stay won't be a problem in Goliad. Best Western Plus Goliad Inn and Suites never disappoints, with top-notch amenities like a pool, fitness center, and complimentary breakfast. The Executive Inn is within walking distance of Goliad's restaurants and museums. Antlers Inn is a budget-friendly option, with picnic areas and barbecue facilities for guests to enjoy. RV travelers can park their vehicle at Angels In Goliad RV Park.
Adventure awaits in Goliad's fortresses and historic sites
Travel back in time to the 18th century at Goliad State Park and Historic Site. Whether you're hiking the 2.5-mile Angel of Goliad trail, fishing on the San Antonio River, or admiring the landmarks, there's plenty to do here. The 184-acre park is home to Mission Nuestra Señora del Espíritu Santo de Zúñiga. The Spanish colonial mission dates back to 1749 and was one of the largest ranches in Texas at the time. While it's been reconstructed, the place of worship still maintains its architecture — you can even ring the bell.
Presidio La Bahía State Historic Site also plays an important role in state history, as this is where the Texans were executed during the massacre. Touring the fort, you'll learn about the Spanish colonial era, how people lived in the bygone days, climb the bastions, visit the blacksmith's shop, and see the soldiers' living quarters. While exploring the site, you'll notice many cannons throughout the complex. You can't miss Our Lady of Loreto Chapel, the oldest operating structure at Presidio La Bahía since its establishment. It was here that Texas leaders first declared their independence from Mexico.
As you wander through the area, you'll come across the bronze statue of General Ignacio Zaragoza, the reason we celebrate Cinco de Mayo. You can also visit his birthplace, a three-room house, with exhibits inside displaying Zaragoza's military service and living environment. A little farther, you'll spot the Angel of Goliad statue. This sculpture honors Francisca Alvarez, a compassionate Mexican woman who helped Texan soldiers during the Texas Revolution. Don't forget to stop by the ruins of Nuestra Señora de Rosario Mission. Founded in 1754 by the Spanish to initiate reconciliation with the Karankawa people, the mission was abandoned several times throughout its history.
Goliad's charm flows throughout downtown
The symbol of Goliad is the Hanging Tree — an old-growth oak that was once the site of capital punishment. The tree intentionally faces the Goliad County Courthouse, representing justice. From there, a short walk will bring you to the El Camino Real de Los Tejas Museum, where you'll learn about the King's Highway and participate in interactive activities. Another cool spot worth checking out is the Market House Museum. Based in a building dating from 1871, this museum has exhibits including vintage photographs, furniture, tools, indigenous relics, and military paraphernalia. Here, you can observe the artifacts that helped develop the region's farming and ranching industries.
Savor the flavors of Texan cuisine at Goliad's delicious eateries. La Terraza Mexican Grill will satisfy your cravings with its queso dip, crispy tacos, and jalapeño poppers. Order an enchilada plate, carne asada, and tamales, then end your meal with a slice of tres leches cake or fried ice cream. You'll find more Mexican fare at Agave Jalisco. Start with the asada cheese-dip fries and a classic order of guacamole, then get the grilled chicken fajitas and enchiladas rancheras. Other options include shrimp ceviche, parrilladas, and cazadores plate.
Coffee lovers can fuel up at Dwell. You can't go wrong with espresso or a warm cup of cappuccino, but whatever you do, make sure to try their peach or pistachio toast. Their Texas iced tea and toffee latte are the perfect antidotes for hot summer days. If your happy place is on the green, head to Goliad Golf Club to practice your swing on the nine-hole course. Don't cut your Texan trip short, though — Gruene, a scenic riverfront town frozen in time, is only two hours away.