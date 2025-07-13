One Of Texas' Best-Kept Secrets Is A Quiet City With Riverfront Trails, A Spanish Fortress, And Timeless Charm

There's much more to Texas than Houston, Dallas, and Austin. As the second-largest state in the country, the Lone Star State impresses you with cowboy culture, tender barbecues in foodie cities like "Texas' BBQ Capital," Lockhart, and under-the-radar gems like the remote Big Bend National Park. When you're road-tripping in the south of Texas, you have to add Goliad to your itinerary. This underrated destination isn't your average small-town pit stop. From ancient fort complexes and historic sites to 18th-century Spanish Colonial missions, Goliad is a treasure trove of cultural attractions. With the San Antonio River flowing alongside the city, you can rely on green spaces to provide that much-needed peace of mind.

History buffs have definitely heard of Goliad. The state's third-oldest city was the battleground for the Spanish and Mexicans in 1821, and the infamous Goliad Massacre in 1836, when the Mexican Army executed hundreds of Texan prisoners of war. Nowadays, the city hosts an annual event reenacting the Battle of Coleto, which caused the carnage. To see how it all went down, all you have to do is fly into San Antonio International Airport, then hit the road for an hour and 45 minutes to get to Goliad. The drive from Austin is a little over two hours, whereas Houston is 2.5 hours away. Corpus Christi is closer — an hour and 15 minutes — so you might consider flying here.

Finding a place to stay won't be a problem in Goliad. Best Western Plus Goliad Inn and Suites never disappoints, with top-notch amenities like a pool, fitness center, and complimentary breakfast. The Executive Inn is within walking distance of Goliad's restaurants and museums. Antlers Inn is a budget-friendly option, with picnic areas and barbecue facilities for guests to enjoy. RV travelers can park their vehicle at Angels In Goliad RV Park.