This Scenic Romanian Village Favored By Royalty Hides One Of Transylvania's Oldest Fortified Churches

Mention Romania, or more specifically, Transylvania, and one thing will likely spring to mind: Dracula. But while the fictional horror icon's historical inspiration, Vlad the Impaler, does feature heavily in the country's marketing efforts, Romania offers far more than fake-fanged tourist photos. Still a wildly underrated country, Romania's modern capital of Bucharest, Bran Castle, and the Carpathian Mountains steal the headlines, but it's stunning villages like Viscri with its ancient fortified churches and royal connections that keep Romania's history alive.

Located about an hour northwest of the fairytale town of Brașov, Viscri spent most of its almost-thousand years of existence in relative obscurity. The now famous fortified church was built around 1100 AD by the Szchecklers — a Hungarian ethnic group — before being seized by Transylvanian Saxons. It remained a Saxon cultural stronghold for centuries, withstanding numerous attacks, until the Communist regime that gripped Romania fell in 1989. With Romania in pieces, many of its Saxons fled. Now, only a handful remain among its under 500-strong population.

Despite its humble size, the village has become a symbol of sustainable tourism, a UNESCO-protected site, and one of the most-visited villages in Romania. This is owed in no small part to King Charles III of the United Kingdom's love of the village. After visiting multiple times, the king —then prince — purchased an 18th-century house and set up a charity to support traditional craft practices. The exposure has been transformative, allowing Viscri to thrive while cultivating its heritage.