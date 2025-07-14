Putting Your Phone Directly In The TSA Bin Is A Huge Mistake (Here's What You Should Do Instead)
Waiting in airport security lines can be a stress-inducing experience, and you may be tempted to rush through by tossing your valuables right in the bin. But, taking an extra moment to tuck your phone into your carry-on bag might end up saving you big time. A TikTok video is making hundreds of thousands of people rethink their choices when getting through airport security. In a viral clip, TikTok user @by_the_books says, "I am not putting my phone directly into one of the containers or bins. It's always going in a zipped pocket in my bag." She goes on to explain that a TSA worker once told her that phones placed in bins by themselves, rather than inside a bag, are more likely to get stolen.
This isn't the first time a video sharing this same safety tip has been posted online. A YouTube video by Portable Professional (Travel Tips With Megan) has also warned travelers about the risk of theft at TSA screenings. "When you're distracted by removing shoes, emptying pockets, and following instructions, your belongings become exposed and vulnerable," says the YouTuber. Her advice? "Put items through the scanner in order of value," leaving your phone and other small valuables for last. She also suggests personalizing your electronics with stickers and storing your phone in a jacket pocket before placing it in the bin.
Keeping your phone safe at the airport
@travel.by.the.books
@travel.by.the.books

Something I NEVER do when traveling. Travel tips on Tuesday SAFETY TIP!!! 📱🎒✔️
First and foremost, let's clear up a common misconception. Some people believe that the TSA requires travelers to place phones in their own bin, rather than sending them through security inside of a bag or jacket pocket. This is the case for laptops and other large electronics like full-sized video game consoles, but does not apply to smaller electronics like cell phones. While TSA rules are often annoyingly inconsistent, you're usually allowed to keep your phone safely tucked away when it goes through security unless a TSA agent specifically tells you to remove it.
While the TSA hasn't shared any data about how often cell phones are stolen at U.S. airports, it does keep track of lost items. According to the TSA, around 90,000 to 100,000 items are left behind at checkpoints every month. Travelers have 30 days to claim their lost items before they're destroyed, turned over to a state agency, or sold. Believe it or not, passengers leave a staggering amount of cash behind at TSA screening checkpoints.
It's important to keep your phone protected even after you've cleared security. The TSA says that cell phone users are vulnerable to having their privacy stolen in airports. Avoid plugging your phone directly into a public USB port to protect it from "juice jacking" or "port jacking," which leads to malware on your device. Instead, use a TSA-approved power brick or battery pack. The transportation authority also warns to steer clear of free public WiFi, especially when entering any sensitive information or making a purchase. With these tips and a little extra awareness, you can easily keep your phone safe while you travel.