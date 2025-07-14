Putting Your Phone Directly In The TSA Bin Is A Huge Mistake (Here's What You Should Do Instead)

First and foremost, let's clear up a common misconception. Some people believe that the TSA requires travelers to place phones in their own bin, rather than sending them through security inside of a bag or jacket pocket. This is the case for laptops and other large electronics like full-sized video game consoles, but does not apply to smaller electronics like cell phones. While TSA rules are often annoyingly inconsistent, you're usually allowed to keep your phone safely tucked away when it goes through security unless a TSA agent specifically tells you to remove it.

While the TSA hasn't shared any data about how often cell phones are stolen at U.S. airports, it does keep track of lost items. According to the TSA, around 90,000 to 100,000 items are left behind at checkpoints every month. Travelers have 30 days to claim their lost items before they're destroyed, turned over to a state agency, or sold. Believe it or not, passengers leave a staggering amount of cash behind at TSA screening checkpoints.

It's important to keep your phone protected even after you've cleared security. The TSA says that cell phone users are vulnerable to having their privacy stolen in airports. Avoid plugging your phone directly into a public USB port to protect it from "juice jacking" or "port jacking," which leads to malware on your device. Instead, use a TSA-approved power brick or battery pack. The transportation authority also warns to steer clear of free public WiFi, especially when entering any sensitive information or making a purchase. With these tips and a little extra awareness, you can easily keep your phone safe while you travel.