Situated Between Milwaukee And Chicago Is A Lake Michigan City With Dunes And Fun Festivals
Escape the tourist crowds and head to Zion, Illinois, on Lake Michigan for small-town vibes and a slower pace of adventure. The town is right in the middle of Chicago, a great foodie destination to visit, and Milwaukee, both about an hour's drive. Here, you'll find local gems like Zion's Museum at Shiloh House, but also recreation areas like the Illinois Beach State Park.
The Illinois Beach State Park is a great destination if you're looking for more laid-back outdoor adventures. You can go swimming, hiking, fishing, and camping. It spans 6.5 miles on Lake Michigan, with marshes, forests, a beach, and the only dunes in Illinois where you'll find over 650 species of plants. There are also two nature preserves that can be found inside the park: the North Dunes Nature Preserve and the Illinois Beach Nature Preserve to the south.
Once you're done exploring the park, dive into the local community with historical sites and fun festivals. The Zinnia & Monarch Festival is all about the flowers, bees, and butterflies! They also hold a summer concert in the park series with live music at Zion Park District.
Spend a day or two at Illinois Beach State Park
Get ready for a day of fun at the Illinois Beach State Park. The spot is popular in the summer for the sprawling beach, but make sure to keep safe, as there are no lifeguards here. You can also go fishing or picnicking with the little ones. Many remark on the tranquil atmosphere here, perfect for immersing yourself in nature and enjoying the lakeside views. Though it'd be better to leave your pets at home for this trip, as there are only a few places where they're allowed.
If you need something more thrilling, there are also a couple of trails here that are great for hiking, running, or biking. For running, the 2.2-mile Zion Trail is recommended. The trail is paved and connects to trails in the state park and in the North Dunes Nature Preserve. For hiking or running, the Dune Trail Loop is an easy hike and gives you some good opportunities to explore the different scenery of the park. It passes through the park's dunes in a 1.8-mile loop and takes about 30 minutes to finish.
If you'd like to stay and continue your nature retreat, camping is open from April 1 through November 15 and is located in the southern part of the park. If you're looking for something more luxurious, the Illinois Beach Hotel can also be found inside the park, where you can wake up to Lake Michigan right in front of you each morning.
Explore Zion's festivals, museums, and more
One of the great things to discover in Zion is its community events. In the summer, they have an open concert series in Zion Park District Leisure Center, where locals gather for a night of live music. Another highlight event is the Zinnia & Monarch Festival. Here, it's a whole celebration of the zinnia, the city's flower, and of course, monarch butterflies. It's a weekend of live music, local food, community contests, and a 5k and kids' fun run.
Aside from the local happenings, there are other top spots that shouldn't be missed in the city. Stop by the Zion's Museum at Shiloh House, where you'll gain more insight into the history of Zion. Once the home of Zion's founder, you can take a tour of the first floor of the house and visit the museum. The museum has displays of late 19th and 20th-century artifacts that were a part of the city's past. Other cool things to do include the Shiloh Park, Shiloh Park Golf Course, or Beulah Park. You can also explore Kenosha, a nearby foodie city on Lake Michigan's shores, or visit the five must-visit beaches along the Great Lakes.