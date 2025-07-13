Situated Between Milwaukee And Chicago Is A Lake Michigan City With Dunes And Fun Festivals

Get ready for a day of fun at the Illinois Beach State Park. The spot is popular in the summer for the sprawling beach, but make sure to keep safe, as there are no lifeguards here. You can also go fishing or picnicking with the little ones. Many remark on the tranquil atmosphere here, perfect for immersing yourself in nature and enjoying the lakeside views. Though it'd be better to leave your pets at home for this trip, as there are only a few places where they're allowed.

If you need something more thrilling, there are also a couple of trails here that are great for hiking, running, or biking. For running, the 2.2-mile Zion Trail is recommended. The trail is paved and connects to trails in the state park and in the North Dunes Nature Preserve. For hiking or running, the Dune Trail Loop is an easy hike and gives you some good opportunities to explore the different scenery of the park. It passes through the park's dunes in a 1.8-mile loop and takes about 30 minutes to finish.

If you'd like to stay and continue your nature retreat, camping is open from April 1 through November 15 and is located in the southern part of the park. If you're looking for something more luxurious, the Illinois Beach Hotel can also be found inside the park, where you can wake up to Lake Michigan right in front of you each morning.