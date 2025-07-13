America's Longest Railroad Tunnel Is A Pacific Northwest Gem Hidden Within Scenic Hiking Trails Near Seattle

Drive 60 miles east from Everett, Washington, on U.S. Highway 2 and you'll reach the treacherous Stevens Pass in the magnificent Cascades. While the mountain road is known for heavy snowfall and separating Puget Sound from central Washington, it's also the site of two feats of engineering, the Cascade Tunnels. Like the world's first tunnel to connect two countries, the first Cascade Tunnel, built in 1900, revolutionized rail travel as the longest railroad tunnel in the nation. Despite this achievement, the tunnel is surrounded by equal parts of tragedy, beauty, and maybe a few ghosts.

The first 2.63-mile Cascade Tunnel was completed by the Great Northern Railway in 1900 outside of Wellington, Washington, to eliminate a grueling route along a series of switchbacks, where trains would stage and wait to climb, often getting stuck in adverse weather conditions. However, the original Cascade Tunnel had significant problems, including trains being stuck in the snow and smoke from engines causing asphyxiation within the tunnel. After days of relentless snowfall followed by a thunderstorm, tragedy struck on March 1, 1910. An avalanche swept away two snowbound trains, killing 96 people.

Although the Great Northern improved the rail line for winter travel after the disaster and added snowsheds, a second train was hit by an avalanche nearby in 1916, killing eight passengers. Rather than make continuous improvements, between 1925 and 1928, the company constructed a second 7.8-mile Cascade Tunnel, the longest railroad tunnel in America, then and now, at a cost of $14 million. Once completed, the project received tremendous fanfare, though it signaled the end for Wellington, which was renamed Tye.