West Virginia's State Park Hidden In Wooded Mountains Has Cozy Cabins, Secluded Trails, And Swims

The mountains are high and the spirits are even higher in West Virginia. From admiring the stunning mountain vistas aboard a steam train in Cass to savoring the post-perfect views of Cheat Lake in the Appalachians, every corner is an absolute vision you can't resist but explore. While you seek out outdoor recreation in the Eastern Panhandle, one destination promises an open-air experience among foliage-clad peaks. The country roads of West Virginia will take you straight to Lost River State Park, where you have 3,712 acres of forests, meadows, equestrian trails, and cozy cabins at your disposal. Whether you're traversing new paths, cooling off in the heat, or going for a digital detox, this hidden gem is proof that West Virginia is an outdoor lover's paradise.

Prior to becoming a designated state park in 1937, the Lost River area was Revolutionary War general Henry Lee's favorite summer escape. The family built a home in the woods near the Lee Sulphur Spring, which is now repurposed as a museum — open to the public on weekends from Memorial Day to Labor Day. While the house has been restored since its construction in 1804, it's a significant cultural landmark on the National Register of Historic Places. The Lee family might just have been the original travel influencers of their time — more and more people started following in their footsteps. Now, Lost River State Park is the ultimate location to beat the heat, complete with a swimming pool, hiking trails, and plenty of camping adventures to embark on.

Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) in Virginia is the closest to the state park (an hour and 15 minutes away) if you're flying in. The drive from Charleston is a four-hour journey, while Morgantown is two-and-a-half hours away. Martinsburg is much closer — an hour and a half away by car.