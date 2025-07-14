West Virginia's State Park Hidden In Wooded Mountains Has Cozy Cabins, Secluded Trails, And Swims
The mountains are high and the spirits are even higher in West Virginia. From admiring the stunning mountain vistas aboard a steam train in Cass to savoring the post-perfect views of Cheat Lake in the Appalachians, every corner is an absolute vision you can't resist but explore. While you seek out outdoor recreation in the Eastern Panhandle, one destination promises an open-air experience among foliage-clad peaks. The country roads of West Virginia will take you straight to Lost River State Park, where you have 3,712 acres of forests, meadows, equestrian trails, and cozy cabins at your disposal. Whether you're traversing new paths, cooling off in the heat, or going for a digital detox, this hidden gem is proof that West Virginia is an outdoor lover's paradise.
Prior to becoming a designated state park in 1937, the Lost River area was Revolutionary War general Henry Lee's favorite summer escape. The family built a home in the woods near the Lee Sulphur Spring, which is now repurposed as a museum — open to the public on weekends from Memorial Day to Labor Day. While the house has been restored since its construction in 1804, it's a significant cultural landmark on the National Register of Historic Places. The Lee family might just have been the original travel influencers of their time — more and more people started following in their footsteps. Now, Lost River State Park is the ultimate location to beat the heat, complete with a swimming pool, hiking trails, and plenty of camping adventures to embark on.
Shenandoah Valley Airport (SHD) in Virginia is the closest to the state park (an hour and 15 minutes away) if you're flying in. The drive from Charleston is a four-hour journey, while Morgantown is two-and-a-half hours away. Martinsburg is much closer — an hour and a half away by car.
Enjoy both camping and a cabin stay at Lost River State Park
The beauty of visiting Lost River State Park is that you can choose between pitching a tent or spending the night in a quaint cabin. From spring to fall, you can camp under the stars at the horse-friendly primitive site located 1.5 miles into the White Oak Trail. Continue hiking half a mile toward Miller's Rock Trail, and you'll arrive at the ranger cabin, which offers a pack-in, pack-out stay with no water and electricity. It accommodates up to four guests — however, you have to bring your own linens. Both sites are equipped with a campfire ring and picnic table. There are three more sites at Lost River State Park's upper shelter with the same amenities, as well as restrooms and showers.
As exciting as it is to rough it out in nature, most people prefer booking one of the 26 cabins at the state park — and they're available year-round. You get to choose between a legacy, classic, and vacation cabin. The classic and legacy cabins boast a kitchen, fireplace, bathroom, shower, heating, air conditioning, and Wi-Fi, with select spots being pet-friendly. The vacation cabins, on the other hand, provide state-of-the-art lodging and meet accessibility standards.
The cabin area is dotted with several playgrounds, picnic shelters, and everyone's go-to place, the swimming pool. Every year, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, children splash around in the pool while parents unwind under the sun. When you're not enjoying a dip in the pool, you're probably showing off your backhand serve on the tennis court or enjoying a friendly round of badminton. There's also an archery range to practice shooting arrows, along with a volleyball court and horseshoe pits.
Follow the trails on foot, bike, or horseback
With 23 miles of meandering paths, Lost River State Park is a hiker's paradise. Even if you're not staying at the park, you can trek the trails for free. The White Oak Trail to Cranny Crow Overlook is the most popular route in the park for good reason. The 3.7-mile out-and-back journey climbs Big Ridge Mountain, which is 3,200 feet high — on your way to the top, you'll come across the spectacular Almost Heaven swing. This hike is undoubtedly rewarding; on a clear day, the panoramic vistas stretch across all five neighboring counties.
You can cross off multiple points of interest from your itinerary when taking the Cheeks Rocks, Miller's Rock, and Fire Tower via Big Ridge Trail. This isn't for the faint of heart, though — the 10.2-mile hike takes around five hours to complete, but the effort is worth it. Meanwhile, the 2.2-mile Loblolly Trail is a delightful forest walk that's especially magnificent in the fall. Biking enthusiasts can pedal along the 2.5-mile East Ridge and 1.25-mile Howard Lick Trails. The Covey Cove and Red Fox Trail, despite both being short, are also bike-friendly paths.
A unique way to discover Lost River State Park's wonders is on horseback. Some of the trails are equestrian-friendly, with experts guiding you on your excursion. Many riders follow the Lighthorse Harry Lee Trail since it starts from the playground, which then intersects with the East Ridge Trail. The 3.5-mile Millers Rock Trail is also a top pick — this route takes you all the way to the Cranny Crow Overlook, too, minus the strenuous hiking. The entire experience is similar to the Mount Rogers National Recreation Area, which also offers scenic trails, wild ponies, and gorgeous views of majestic peaks.