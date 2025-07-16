One Of Arizona's Top Swimming Holes Near Sedona Offers Summer Thrills, A Scenic Hike, And Nearby Camping
While "swimming hole" isn't necessarily the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Arizona — usually, it's desert landscapes, red rocks, and the Grand Canyon — this Southwest state is home to some truly top-notch swimming spots. Cue: the Crack at Wet Beaver Creek, a clear stream cutting through earthy sandstone cliffs that's considered one of Arizona's top swimming holes. Named for the crack between the spectacular rocks that line the stream, this beloved secret place can only be accessed by a scenic 3.5-mile hike that brings you up close with Arizona's famed red rocks and even a few ancient petroglyphs or rock carvings.
Besides the hike, outdoor enthusiasts can also get their adrenaline pumping by cliff jumping into Wet Beaver Creek. While the former campground at Wet Beaver Creek has been turned into a picnic and day-use area, there are a handful of nearby campgrounds within the surrounding Coconino National Forest, so you can fully immerse yourself in this area filled with cottonwood and sycamore trees that contrast with the desert landscape.
Although the hike to the Crack requires some effort, luckily, getting to the trailhead is easy. The hike begins at Bell Trail, which is just a 1.5-hour drive from Phoenix, where you'll find the closest airport. You can also reach the trail in under an hour from Flagstaff, which takes you through a stunning landscape of pine-forested mountains that give way to Sedona's rocky energy vortexes that have given this desert town the distinction of being the world's "most mindful" escape.
Hiking to the Crack swimming hole
The hike to the creek begins at the Bell Trailhead, named for Charles Bell, who cleared the trail for his cattle in 1932. You probably won't see any cows en route, but you will see several petroglyphs carved by the Sinagua people sometime between A.D. 1150 and 1400. In fact, all of Beaver Creek is a hotbed for Sinagua artifacts, with the Crane Petroglyph Heritage Site (aka V Bar V) just five minutes away, showcasing over 1,000 designs in one of Arizona's best displays of rock art. In fact, this area is so significant in the petroglyph world that there's a distinct Beaver Creek rock art style.
It's about 3.5 miles to the Crack on a trail with plenty of Arizona's distinctive red rocks but very little shade, so be sure to bring lots of water. Although dogs are allowed on a leash, it might be best to leave them at home if doing this in the summer. The hike is mostly flat and there's minimal elevation gain, so it's open to folks of all experience levels. Once you reach the Crack, you'll see people practicing their cliff jumps off a flat-topped rock, fondly known as "the tongue of the beaver." That means that, yes, you can say that you jumped off the tongue into the Crack of Wet Beaver Creek (no comment).
If the Crack is packed (which it tends to be on weekends), you can find a more secluded swimming spot elsewhere along the creek. Alternatively, you can trek to the Crack on a weekday, in the early morning, or in the off-season of spring or fall, when you'll find it to be much more peaceful and less crowded. There aren't any permits or fees to visit the Crack, and the parking lot and trail are open all day, so you can go as early or late as you'd like.
Camping near Wet Beaver Creek and Sedona
Although the Beaver Creek campground near the start of Bell Trail has been turned into a day-use and picnic area, there are a few other sites nearby where you can set up for an overnight stay. Lawrence Crossing Campground is just 10 minutes away, which is a free, dispersed camping area where you can pitch a tent in one of six sites close to the creek (there's no RV camping allowed). Clear Creek Campground is about 30 minutes away and offers basic amenities for primitive and RV camping, although the over $20 a night price tag may be hefty for some considering its limited services. There are dispersed sites outside of designated campgrounds all around Sedona, so those looking for a simple stay that connects you closely to this area's stunning beauty will find plenty of options.
Whether you plan to stay overnight near the Crack or are just visiting it for the day, be sure to make time for Sedona too. Just over 30 minutes from the Crack, you can experience Sedona's "mystical energy vortex" at a luxurious resort, explore unique crystal shops, and hike through awe-inspiring red buttes and rock formations. It's the perfect place for nature enthusiasts or anyone just looking to decompress in a sublime desert landscape unlike any other. With over 200 uniquely named trails (Slim Shady, Cow Pies, and Hangover, to name a few), there's something for everyone, whether you're looking to hike through one of Arizona's most scenic canyons or climb to the famed arch of the Devil's Bridge.