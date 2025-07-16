One Of Arizona's Top Swimming Holes Near Sedona Offers Summer Thrills, A Scenic Hike, And Nearby Camping

The hike to the creek begins at the Bell Trailhead, named for Charles Bell, who cleared the trail for his cattle in 1932. You probably won't see any cows en route, but you will see several petroglyphs carved by the Sinagua people sometime between A.D. 1150 and 1400. In fact, all of Beaver Creek is a hotbed for Sinagua artifacts, with the Crane Petroglyph Heritage Site (aka V Bar V) just five minutes away, showcasing over 1,000 designs in one of Arizona's best displays of rock art. In fact, this area is so significant in the petroglyph world that there's a distinct Beaver Creek rock art style.

It's about 3.5 miles to the Crack on a trail with plenty of Arizona's distinctive red rocks but very little shade, so be sure to bring lots of water. Although dogs are allowed on a leash, it might be best to leave them at home if doing this in the summer. The hike is mostly flat and there's minimal elevation gain, so it's open to folks of all experience levels. Once you reach the Crack, you'll see people practicing their cliff jumps off a flat-topped rock, fondly known as "the tongue of the beaver." That means that, yes, you can say that you jumped off the tongue into the Crack of Wet Beaver Creek (no comment).

If the Crack is packed (which it tends to be on weekends), you can find a more secluded swimming spot elsewhere along the creek. Alternatively, you can trek to the Crack on a weekday, in the early morning, or in the off-season of spring or fall, when you'll find it to be much more peaceful and less crowded. There aren't any permits or fees to visit the Crack, and the parking lot and trail are open all day, so you can go as early or late as you'd like.