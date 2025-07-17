Italy's Underrated, Picture-Perfect 'Stone Village' Soars Above Panoramic Lake And Mountain Views

Perched on top of a hill in the Latium region of Italy lies Labro, a quaint, medieval village steeped in history and natural beauty. Surrounded by mountains and overlooking Lago di Piediluco (Lake Piediluco), time in the town is quiet, secluded, and in many ways, just like it was centuries ago. With its numerous stone buildings and interweaving cobblestone alleys, Labro's preserved past is clear throughout the area. Known as the "stone village" thanks to its preserved medieval architecture, this destination is a hidden gem that looks straight out of a storybook, with its flower-adorned balconies and charming courtyards.

Nowadays, fewer than 400 people call Labro home, and there are only a handful of restaurants and accommodation options in town. So if you're looking for an under-the-radar, crowd-free Italy vacation, this is it. Among its handful of accommodation options right in Labro, Albergo Diffuso Crispolti is a stellar choice. Located right in Labro's historic center in the town's quintessential stone buildings, the well-rated hotel offers stunning lake and valley views, an excellent breakfast, and lots of charm.