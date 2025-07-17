Italy's Underrated, Picture-Perfect 'Stone Village' Soars Above Panoramic Lake And Mountain Views
Perched on top of a hill in the Latium region of Italy lies Labro, a quaint, medieval village steeped in history and natural beauty. Surrounded by mountains and overlooking Lago di Piediluco (Lake Piediluco), time in the town is quiet, secluded, and in many ways, just like it was centuries ago. With its numerous stone buildings and interweaving cobblestone alleys, Labro's preserved past is clear throughout the area. Known as the "stone village" thanks to its preserved medieval architecture, this destination is a hidden gem that looks straight out of a storybook, with its flower-adorned balconies and charming courtyards.
Nowadays, fewer than 400 people call Labro home, and there are only a handful of restaurants and accommodation options in town. So if you're looking for an under-the-radar, crowd-free Italy vacation, this is it. Among its handful of accommodation options right in Labro, Albergo Diffuso Crispolti is a stellar choice. Located right in Labro's historic center in the town's quintessential stone buildings, the well-rated hotel offers stunning lake and valley views, an excellent breakfast, and lots of charm.
Labro is a storied medieval village
One highlight of Labro is undoubtedly its fortified castle. Constructed in the 10th century by the prominent Nobili family, who then united with the Vitelleschi family in the 1600s, Castello Nobili Vitelleschi is a must for history buffs or anyone who appreciates gorgeous scenery. From its location, you get an amazing panoramic view of the lake and Labro's rolling hills. To take a guided tour of the castle — which is still occupied by the Nobili Vitelleschi family to this day — admission is €10. Occasionally, Castello Nobili Vitelleschi even offers cultural events or art exhibitions.
Along the town's main plaza, Piazza principale di Labro, you can find charming medieval façades, local cafes, and sometimes, festivals or cultural events. The town's church, Chiesa di Santa Maria Maggiore, is also a historic and architectural gem, dating back to 1508, and characterized by its enchanting frescoes, artistic wooden altars, and Romanesque windows. "A beautiful and precious sacred place, which houses valuable works of art and the spiritual and cultural history of the people of (Labro), as well as a place that leads to recollection," said one visitor on Tripadvisor, in a review originally written in Italian. "Definitely a place to visit, highly recommended!!!"
A beautiful outdoor destination in Italy
With its unique location offering panoramic lake, mountain, and valley views, spending some time in Labro's surrounding nature is also a must. There are a number of scenic trails to explore, including a loop around Lago di Piediluco, a stunning lake located in Umbria, an underrated rustic gem quietly tucked away in Central Italy, which takes around 5 hours to complete. "Enchanting, ideal for relaxation and a romantic stop," one Tripadvisor user said of the lake, in a review translated from Italian. "An unexpected oasis in the green woods of Umbria." Past visitors also say the lake is a great spot for water sports like canoeing.
While in the area, visit the spectacular Marmore Falls. The three cascading waterfalls, which reach an altitude of just over 540 feet, are not only stunning, but they're also an incredible ancient engineering feat, and the world's tallest man-made waterfalls. To get to Labro from Rome, the best city to kick off an Italy vacation, you can take a roughly hour-long train ride to Terni. From there, you will need to take a taxi for another 30 minutes or so to the town.