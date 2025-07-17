A Proposed New Train Line Could Take Travelers From NYC To LA In Complete Comfort In Just 72 Hours

Most countries have some kind of railway system. There are a few notable exceptions, like Iceland, Bhutan, and Cyprus, which don't have a network. On the other end of the spectrum are countries like Japan and Switzerland, widely regarded as the most train-friendly destinations in the world. Somewhere in the space between is the United States. Despite having the largest rail transportation network on the planet, in addition to most Americans agreeing that long-distance train travel should be more widely available, the country's infrastructure and services are limited and outdated compared to what they could be. There's one essential detail missing from the equation, according to experts: high-speed trains.

One company, AmeriStarRail, is looking to transform the scene. Their latest proposals, if they come to fruition, would bring high-speed rail to the Northeast Corridor, including hourly nonstop service from Boston to New York (3 hours) and New York to Washington, D.C. (2 hours). Even more exciting for travelers is the suggestion of a new service called the "Transcontinental Chief," which would transport passengers from coast to coast in less than 72 hours. Starting and ending in New York and Los Angeles, the train would travel on existing tracks, stopping in destinations like Chicago and the Grand Canyon along the way.