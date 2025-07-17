The Heart Of Norfolk Has Virginia's Vintage Carhop Drive-In Boasting The World's First Waffle Cone Machine
Sometimes, the best reason to go on vacation is not to witness a world-class attraction or indulge in scenic views. Instead, a compelling reason might be to visit one of the best restaurants in a particular area, like the oldest restaurant in Houston that serves up "innovative culinary creations." If you find yourself near Norfolk, Virginia, then you'll probably want to stop into one of the oldest operating restaurants in the country, Doumar's Barbecue.
Despite the current name, Doumar's is most well-known for its ice cream, specifically its waffle cones. According to legend, the founder, Abe Doumar, is the pioneer who made the waffle cone into the staple it is today.
Located in the heart of downtown Norfolk, Doumar's has been delighting locals and visitors for more than 120 years with no signs of slowing down. Even if you're not a big fan of ice cream, the experience is still worth a visit, especially if you're into old-fashioned hamburgers, sandwiches, and shakes. While the rest of the city has changed with the times, Doumar's still has a sense of traditional charm.
The story of Doumar's Barbecue
Doumar's success is a quintessential example of the American dream come to life. Syrian immigrant Abe Doumar came to the United States in the 1800s. His chosen profession was to sell souvenirs and other trinkets at fairs, which were popular at the time. However, a trip to the St. Louis World's Fair in 1904 would change everything.
Today, waffle cones are standard. In 1904, they were revolutionary. According to Doumar, a spark of ingenuity turned a potential disaster into a money-making machine. At the fair, an ice cream vendor ran out of dishes to serve his customers and was about to turn them all away. Nearby, another vendor was selling thin, waffle-like cookies with a dollop of whipped cream. Doumar pulled a cookie from the vendor, rolled it into a cone, and added ice cream. A culinary icon was born.
Doumar's quickly turned the success of his idea into a restaurant and franchise. Another innovation of Doumar's was using a four-piece waffle iron that allowed him to quadruple his productivity. In fact, the iron is still in use. At one point, there were numerous Doumar's ice cream stands along the East Coast. Doumar also enlisted the help of his family to maintain his ice cream empire. Although economic turmoil and downturn threatened to end Doumar's legacy, he persevered. Because ice cream wasn't enough to keep the place busy all year, Doumar added sandwiches and barbecue to the menu, which you can still enjoy today.
Adding Doumar's to your next Virginia vacation
Because Doumar's Barbecue is in the center of town, it's easy to add it to your next Norfolk, Virginia, itinerary. Best of all, the restaurant is just 20 minutes from the airport, making it even more convenient. At the time of this writing, Doumar's is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and closed on Sundays. The menu is still just as affordable as ever, with dishes ranging from around $2 for a hot dog (split and served on a hamburger bun) to $7.50 for a steak and egg on toast. Even the "Big Daddy Cone" is just over $5 for two massive scoops. Overall, you can feed yourself and your travel partners for much less than you might expect.
But once you get your fill of sandwiches and ice cream, what's next? Well, Norfolk has plenty of options for things to do, especially if you like the beach. The world's longest stretch of pleasure beach is just about half an hour east, and you can find all kinds of shops, hotels, and attractions to keep you entertained.
If you prefer somewhere quieter to digest your Doumar's food, you can head across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and check out one of the most unusual sights on the East Coast, the remains of the Kiptopeke Fleet on the shores of Kiptopeke State Park.