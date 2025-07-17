The Heart Of Norfolk Has Virginia's Vintage Carhop Drive-In Boasting The World's First Waffle Cone Machine

Sometimes, the best reason to go on vacation is not to witness a world-class attraction or indulge in scenic views. Instead, a compelling reason might be to visit one of the best restaurants in a particular area, like the oldest restaurant in Houston that serves up "innovative culinary creations." If you find yourself near Norfolk, Virginia, then you'll probably want to stop into one of the oldest operating restaurants in the country, Doumar's Barbecue.

Despite the current name, Doumar's is most well-known for its ice cream, specifically its waffle cones. According to legend, the founder, Abe Doumar, is the pioneer who made the waffle cone into the staple it is today.

Located in the heart of downtown Norfolk, Doumar's has been delighting locals and visitors for more than 120 years with no signs of slowing down. Even if you're not a big fan of ice cream, the experience is still worth a visit, especially if you're into old-fashioned hamburgers, sandwiches, and shakes. While the rest of the city has changed with the times, Doumar's still has a sense of traditional charm.