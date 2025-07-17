This Wildly Underrated Overlook In Arizona Offers Panoramic Lake Powell Views With Zero Tourist Traffic

Stretching across Utah and Arizona, Lake Powell is one of the western United States' best gems, and the second largest man-made reservoir in the country. Depending on where you visit, you can hike, boat, and kayak in and around the lake itself, or take in the view from hundreds of feet up. With so much surface area to explore and many visitors trying to do so at once, there is one underrated overlook in Arizona that's often passed over.

Alstrom Point, located in northern Arizona, is home to some of the most beautiful views of Lake Powell from above. East of Monument Valley and over three hours north of Grand Canyon National Park, it's a drive to get to Alstrom Point from another major city or popular tourist attraction. The spot's remoteness keeps crowds away. The overlook is easy to hit on a drive through northern Arizona if you happen to be heading through the area, visiting the likes of Antelope Canyon, Glen Canyon Dam, or the wildly popular Horseshoe Bend, but you can also easily spend a whole day here.

Be aware of the driving conditions in this part of the country, as rainy and flash flood conditions can make things extremely dangerous. Under ideal conditions, any vehicle will get you to the first overlook, but you will need 4-wheel drive and a high clearance vehicle like an SUV or truck to travel beyond that. It's not recommended that you attempt to drive there after substantial rain.