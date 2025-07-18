Summer In Montana's Cultural Hub Brings River Floats, Local Festivals, And Mountain Views
If you're an outdoorsy person and want a vacation where you can marvel at nature and avoid big crowds, Big Sky Country — a.k.a. Montana — is one of the best places to visit. As the seventh least-populated state, Montana has miles of unspoiled beauty with small towns and cities scattered throughout. In the western half of the state, Missoula is a cozy city that offers snow-capped beauty and winter charm. However, if you're planning a summer vacation, Montana's "cultural hub" is still brimming with activity. One might even argue that summer in Missoula is even better than winter.
Part of what makes this city so attractive is that it spans the Clark Fork River, meaning you don't have to travel far to experience various water sports and activities. In fact, tubing down the Clark Fork River is one of the best things to do in Montana outside of visiting Glacier National Park.
But the river is only part of the experience. Other summer activities include hiking, biking, fishing, backpacking, and enjoying live music and festivals. Plus, the city is surrounded by mountains, allowing you to get incredible views of both the city and the surrounding region. Best of all, like most cities in Montana, crowds are relatively sparse, so you have more breathing room in which to appreciate all the summer fun Missoula has to offer.
Summer fun in Missoula, Montana
First and foremost, the Clark Fork River is the main attraction in Missoula when the weather gets hot. On a typical summer day, you'll see various boats, tubes, and other watercraft floating with the current as people try to stay cool. Rent a tube, raft, or kayak from 10,000 Waves Raft and Kayak Adventures or the Clark Fork Yacht Club. If you prefer something a bit more organized, take a guided tour of the river, complete with food and beverages, from River City Brews. Alternatively, you can hang out by the water at public parks like Caras Park or McCormick Park.
Speaking of Caras Park, this green space is the perfect base from which to enjoy a variety of summer activities. For family-friendly fun, there's the Carousel for Missoula, a vintage-style ride for all ages. If you want more exciting river rafting, there's the man-made Brennan's Wave, where surfers and kayakers can test their skills. Caras Park is also home to various live events, such as Downtown ToNight and Go Out to Lunch. These events bring food trucks and other vendors throughout the summer, so you can sample a diverse selection of cuisine and cold drinks to beat the heat.
To escape downtown and enjoy some solitude, there are many fabulous trails in and around the city. Some nearby options include Waterworks Hill, Rattlesnake National Recreation Area, and the Kim Williams Nature Trail. If you don't mind driving, Blodgett Canyon is about an hour south and offers some of the best hiking trails and scenery in the area. As we mentioned, Missoula is surrounded by mountains, including Mount Sentinel (famous for its large M), Mount Jumbo (famous for its large L), Marshall Mountain, Mount Dean Stone, and Blue Mountain. While you need to be in slightly better shape to tackle these peaks, they offer breathtaking views, particularly at dusk.
Planning a summer vacation to Missoula
On the one hand, Montana being sparsely populated means you can enjoy more natural wonders. On the other hand, there are only a few ways to travel to cities like Missoula. If you're near Montana, take an epic road trip along I-90, either coming from Washington in the west or Wyoming in the south. Alternatively, the closest international airport is the Glacier Park International Airport (FCA), located just outside another underrated riverside city full of outdoor fun, Columbia Falls. From Glacier Park, catch a smaller flight to the Missoula Montana Airport (MSO). Otherwise, it's over a two-hour drive south.
Thankfully, lodging is abundant in Missoula, as the city gets about 3.5 million visitors annually and is the home of the University of Montana. There's a mix of chain and local hotels, so you have plenty of options. Another benefit of Missoula's tourism industry is that there are many high-quality restaurants and breweries in town. Most of them are centered in the downtown area, such as the Top Hat Lounge, the Notorious P.I.G. Barbecue, The Stables Restaurant, and Cranky Sam Public House.