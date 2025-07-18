Summer In Montana's Cultural Hub Brings River Floats, Local Festivals, And Mountain Views

If you're an outdoorsy person and want a vacation where you can marvel at nature and avoid big crowds, Big Sky Country — a.k.a. Montana — is one of the best places to visit. As the seventh least-populated state, Montana has miles of unspoiled beauty with small towns and cities scattered throughout. In the western half of the state, Missoula is a cozy city that offers snow-capped beauty and winter charm. However, if you're planning a summer vacation, Montana's "cultural hub" is still brimming with activity. One might even argue that summer in Missoula is even better than winter.

Part of what makes this city so attractive is that it spans the Clark Fork River, meaning you don't have to travel far to experience various water sports and activities. In fact, tubing down the Clark Fork River is one of the best things to do in Montana outside of visiting Glacier National Park.

But the river is only part of the experience. Other summer activities include hiking, biking, fishing, backpacking, and enjoying live music and festivals. Plus, the city is surrounded by mountains, allowing you to get incredible views of both the city and the surrounding region. Best of all, like most cities in Montana, crowds are relatively sparse, so you have more breathing room in which to appreciate all the summer fun Missoula has to offer.