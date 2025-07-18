Indonesia's 'Gates Of Hell' Volcano Is An Overnight Trip From Bali With Blue Flames And Otherworldly Views

It takes a certain kind of traveler to hear "Gates of Hell" and instantly start planning an itinerary. For the adventurous at heart, scaling the rugged slopes of Mount Ijen is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Situated in East Java, Indonesia, this active volcano is referred to by many names, including Ijen Crater and Kawah Ijen. However, its claim to fame is the bright turquoise sulfuric lake steeping in the crater, constantly steaming and bordered by electric blue flames.

Like Europe's tallest active volcano, Mount Etna, Mount Ijen is no sleeping giant. However, instead of steadily leaking lava, it releases sulfur gas. As the gases seep from crevices deep in the crater, they catch fire, resulting in otherworldly blue flames flickering around an eerily still pool, the most acidic lake in the world. Adding to the surreal scene, Mount Ijen is a working sulfur mine. In the pre-dawn darkness, workers haul baskets of yellow sulfur chunks — weighing up to 200 pounds — from the crater's depths, loading their spoils into metal wheelbarrows for the trip down the mountain. Combined with long-dead trees clinging to the crater's edge and rugged volcanic rocks, it's easy to compare Mount Ijen to a hellscape.

To reach the edge of the crater lake, you'll need to hike 3 miles (one-way) along a steep, rock-strewn path. Although technically a guide isn't required, it's highly recommended. Local guides are familiar with the terrain and will arrange all the bothersome details, including entry tickets, transportation, and altering itineraries depending on the conditions.