One Of America's Top Suburbs Is An Affluent Chicago Village With Porch Swings, Parks, And Pedigree Schools

The Chicagoland area is chock-full of delightful suburbs to look for if you're ready to depart the city for a slower, greener lifestyle. From the quaint historic suburb of Elmhurst to the lively college charm of Evanston, there are plenty of places to consider. Don't miss the idyllic Clarendon Hills, which was named by Niche as one of the top 30 2025 "Best Places to Live" in the United States, and #2 in the Chicago area.

With a population of around 8,600, this charming suburb offers all the benefits of the 'burbs — like highly-rated public schools, ample green space, and low crime rates — while still retaining a buzzy, vibrant atmosphere of restaurants, cafés, and a business district and lively downtown. You could say it's the best of both worlds. Best of all, Clarendon Hills is well-located: with easy accessibility to both O'Hare and Midway Airports, several major highways, and a Metra station, meaning that downtown Chicago is just a short ride away.