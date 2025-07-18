Wildlife Thrives On This Serene Montana Island Fringed By Hiking Trails And Picturesque Paddling

When it comes to the Big Sky Country of Montana, it's usually the state's rugged and wild mountain regions that lead the way for adventure-hungry travelers — here's looking at you, Glacier National Park, the so-called "Crown of the Continent." But there are other joys, including the largest freshwater lake this side of the Mississippi River and the wildlife-rich island that pops up right in the middle of it. It goes by the name of Wild Horse Island, and it abounds with birdwatching, boating, kayaking, hiking, and a whole load more.

Wild Horse is the largest island on Flathead Lake, and is mostly encompassed by the Wild Horse Island State Park. It offers a rare example of a prairie ecosystem more commonly found amid the lush, rolling hills of southeastern Washington's Palouse region. That means high mounds of grasses that sway in the winds with ancient groves of ponderosa pines scattered throughout, and glimpses of all sorts of fauna — from bald eagles to bears to genuinely wild horses.

You'll need to summon your water legs to get across to Wild Horse Island. The state park can only be accessed by watercraft, and there are six marked landing spots peppering all sides of the rock, from Osprey Cove in the east to Rocky Bar in the west. The trip is doable in a kayak from the town of Dayton on the Montana mainland, while outfitters offer motorboat taxis to the island from the quays of Big Arm. The nearest airport is just up the road, around an hour's drive away in Kalispell.