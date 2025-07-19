This Timeless Texas Retreat Is Filled With Antique Treasures, Local Wine, And Small-Town Vibes

While Texas is known for its large tourist cities like Houston or Austin, it is also home to a plethora of small towns containing hidden gems. The charming city of Hico, for example, with its fun antique shops and excellent food options, has about 1,500 residents. Similarly, the vibrant town of Marfa is a haven for art lovers with a population of just over 1,700. However, the quaint town of Carmine has a much smaller population of under 300 people, yet maintains all of the uniqueness of these other cities.

Carmine is nestled between Austin and Houston along the scenic Highway 290 corridor. This town exudes small-town charm and simplicity, making it a perfect getaway for those seeking refuge from city life. It is between an hour and 90 minute drive from Austin, and between 90 minutes and two hours from Houston, making it easily accessible for weekenders or road-trippers alike.

Despite its size, the town offers many options to occupy one's time. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the rolling country roads, while those seeking relaxation can unwind at one of the cozy lodgings. Prairie Wind Farm Bed and Breakfast is a great option for those who want to experience the quiet charm of staying in an old farmhouse. Built in 1921, this farm is full of character and intimacy, and offers free internet and parking, as well as family friendly activities. Another local favorite is The Vintage Hideaway, a collection of cottage vacation rentals. This is a great spot because it has two of Carmine's biggest draws on its property: antiquing and wine. Not only are there three antique shows held on the premise each year, but there is a 4,200 square foot beer and wine garden as well, making it a great first step for exploring Carmine.