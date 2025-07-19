A Historic Illinois Prairie Village Is Preserving Swedish Heritage With Handmade Crafts And 19th-Century Charm

Illinois boasts a long and rich history, from the Native indigenous populations, through the many migrations from Europe, and all the way to the Civil War era. Setting foot in the land of Lincoln is already a trip back in time, but not many know that some remote corners of the state are preserving their European heritage, such as the prairie village of Bishop Hill on the northwestern flank bordering Iowa.

Once a hotspot of migration to the States, Bishop Hill's first community was founded by a group of dissident Swedes led by Protestant preacher Eric Janson. This thousand-strong group brought with them a microcosm of Scandinavian traditions and customs, successfully implanting them in their new home in the Prairie State. The culture they kept was so strong that it endures to this day, with traditional festivals such as a midsummer fest being celebrated annually, as well as crafts such as woodwork and weaving, which are still alive and kicking in Bishop Hill.

Adding to town's charms is its off-grid feel, granting it the title of "Utopia on the Prairie" due to its strong community, and its location in the peaceful Illinois greenery. While that makes it tricky to reach on public transport, it's worth having your own wheels in Illinois, the state crowned by Samantha Brown as one of America's most underrated road trip states. Start on Interstate 34, which connects Bishop Hill with Chicago, 163 miles to the North, and Springfield to the south, about 130 miles away. If you are traveling between the Windy City and the capital on an ultimate Route 66 Illinois trip full of quirky and historical attractions, Bishop Hill is a perfect in-between stop to refuel on colonial history and collect handmade souvenirs.