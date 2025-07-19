Texas' Wild West Resort Town Offers A Unique Rental Experience With Outlaw Adventures And An Authentic Saloon

Here's an idea: For your next group trip, why don't you rent a town? Hotel rooms are often small and have no kitchen or private space to gather without paying extra event space fees. Renting a house solves those problems, but is one home big enough for everyone, and does it provide enough privacy and quiet places? Enter Texas Tombstone, a modernly built little town in East Texas that's a perfect "cowboy core" vacation destination.

With five Old West-themed buildings, each with its own bedroom(s) and bathroom, the town has room for 22 people to sleep in a mixture of king, sofa, and even two bunk beds with queen-size mattresses. Texas Tombstone is a unique rental experience on 10 acres that are part of the owners' larger 75-acre ranch. The most creative sleeping arrangement is in The Jail, where two queen beds occupy a "cell" with iron bars for walls and a door. You'll find a teller window and chocolate gold coins in The Bank, and the General Store is stocked with free items like toothpaste and bottled water, but also ice cream and steaks from cattle on the ranch. The property is climate-controlled and has free Wi-Fi and parking.

Texas Tombstone is in Eustace, which is about an hour from Dallas, which has the longest major airport to walk across in the U.S., and 3.5 hours from both Houston and Austin. A three-night stay is $5,220, which averages to $1,740 per night and $79 per person per night, assuming 22 people.