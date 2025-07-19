One Of The Most Dangerous Destinations In America Is A Popular Tennessee Tourist City
A destination that welcomes more than 10 million visitors each year, Memphis, Tennessee, is a world-renowned city famous for being the birthplace of Rock n' Roll, the barbecue capital of the world, as well as being the proud host of Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley. Memphis boasts a string of awesome music venues, enviable eateries, and offers so much in the way of history and culture to its visitors. However, according to data from U.S. News, Memphis is also one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S. to watch out for in 2025.
Memphis, Tennessee, is a city bursting with important historical context, namely its links to the U.S. civil rights movement. The city holds a sad but important significance as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis in 1968. Furthermore, it's home to eight of over 100 locations along the U.S. Civil Rights Trail dotted across 15 states. Despite an important history and iconic cultural value, as well as being considered a cheaper alternative to Nashville with fewer crowds, Memphis has built a reputation of being one of the most dangerous destinations in America.
2023 saw Memphis hit a record high for homicides, ending the year with a shocking 397 murders. In 2025, the city had already recorded 97 murders by May 19. This is 8% lower than the same date in 2024 and seems to indicate a massive reduction in homicide rates since the unprecedented statistics of 2023. The mayor of Memphis, Paul A. Young, has worked with other mayors across the U.S. to find solutions and dissuade crime in the area. Recognizing the plight of gun violence not only in Memphis but across the United States, Young is dedicated to reducing gun violence in America's biggest majority Black city.
Experiences and avoiding crime on your trip to Memphis
A Reddit thread called, "Realistically, how dangerous is Memphis?" depicts some eye-opening experiences from those who have lived in or visited Memphis. One Reddit user said, "As a woman, I don't go out alone at night". According to the activist group Memphis Says No More, more than half of all violent crime in Memphis is classified as domestic violence. Due to local statistics showing one case of rape each day in Memphis, the organization has taken to highlighting the threat of sexual violence by creating a number of PSAs to be shown on local TV channels and social media.
Furthermore, the less violent but most prevalent crime in Memphis is theft, with 8,603 larcenies per 100,000 inhabitants in 2024. Theft is the most common crime around the world, and we don't think there's a corner of the world untouched by it. As such, when it comes to visiting Memphis, like many other cities, there's a certain responsibility of vigilance you can take upon yourself to avoid becoming a target. For example, don't keep your money in a backpack. Instead, store money and other valuables in a money belt or bag that can be worn across your front so you always have eyes on your belongings.
Furthermore, while Downtown Memphis is the prime spot for sightseeing, it's one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the city, so always be vigilant and avoid walking through the area alone, especially after dark. Despite its reputation for crime, Memphis still has a lot to offer its visitors and can be a great travel destination. From the well known, must-see hot spots to the lesser-known discoveries, like a trip to Mud Island River Park and its Memphis skyline views or the vibrant and artsy Crosstown Concourse, there's a lot to see and do in this historic city.