One Of The Most Dangerous Destinations In America Is A Popular Tennessee Tourist City

A destination that welcomes more than 10 million visitors each year, Memphis, Tennessee, is a world-renowned city famous for being the birthplace of Rock n' Roll, the barbecue capital of the world, as well as being the proud host of Graceland, the former home of Elvis Presley. Memphis boasts a string of awesome music venues, enviable eateries, and offers so much in the way of history and culture to its visitors. However, according to data from U.S. News, Memphis is also one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S. to watch out for in 2025.

Memphis, Tennessee, is a city bursting with important historical context, namely its links to the U.S. civil rights movement. The city holds a sad but important significance as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis in 1968. Furthermore, it's home to eight of over 100 locations along the U.S. Civil Rights Trail dotted across 15 states. Despite an important history and iconic cultural value, as well as being considered a cheaper alternative to Nashville with fewer crowds, Memphis has built a reputation of being one of the most dangerous destinations in America.

2023 saw Memphis hit a record high for homicides, ending the year with a shocking 397 murders. In 2025, the city had already recorded 97 murders by May 19. This is 8% lower than the same date in 2024 and seems to indicate a massive reduction in homicide rates since the unprecedented statistics of 2023. The mayor of Memphis, Paul A. Young, has worked with other mayors across the U.S. to find solutions and dissuade crime in the area. Recognizing the plight of gun violence not only in Memphis but across the United States, Young is dedicated to reducing gun violence in America's biggest majority Black city.